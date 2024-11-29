Let your leadership inspire professionalism, Speaker Abbas congratulates new NUJ president, Yahaya

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahaya.

Yahaya was elected president of the NUJ at the just-concluded National Triennial Delegates Conference held in Owerri, Imo State.

The Speaker, in his congratulatory message issued to newsmen by his Media Adviser Musa Krishi urged Yahaya to let his leadership of the NUJ inspire professionalism, patriotism, and dedication among journalists in Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas said the NUJ, as the umbrella body of journalists, is a critical stakeholder in nation-building, especially in how Nigeria’s story is told to the world.

He added that the NUJ should be at the forefront of the campaign against fake news, misinformation, and disinformation.

The Speaker wished Yahaya and other elected members of the NUJ national leadership a successful tenure.

