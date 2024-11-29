Janpur Group signs MOU with Imo State on Achara Ugbo Farm, Standard Shoe Industry, others

The chances of reviving moribund companies, introducing new techniques for existing ones and establishing new ones entirely in Imo State, Thursday, got brighter with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Imo State government and the management of a global multi billion Naiara business Group, Janpur Group.

Janpur Group is noted for diversified discipline ranging from shipping, power, agriculture, manufacturing, agro-businesses, heavy duty equipment procurement among others.

The mandate of the Group in the pact the management entered into with Imo State government is to make Achara Ugbo Farm located in Emekeuku a going concern as far as livestock production, with its value chain, is concerned.

The agreement also includes the revival of some moribund companies like the Imo Standard Shoe Industry and Nsu Textiles as well as initiate new ones in the State.

Speaking to newsmen at the signing ceremony in his Conference Room in Government House, Owerri, Governor Hope Uzodimma, expressed gladness in having them sign the agreement after engaging them in a long period of discussion.

Uzodimma expatiated on the nature of engagement with Janpur.

“They are to take over livestock production and expansion in Achara Ugbo Farm, targeted at opening up and expanding the farm, not only for the Poultry, Piggery and other Livestock production, but to install a Fertilizer Plant at the same premises that will do 400 metric tons of fertilizer.

“They are to take over the revival of the Standard Shoe Industry recovered from AMCON by the 3R administration that has been lying fallow for a long period, and also, they are expected to establish a Textile Industry at the same premises and put them into production and manufacturing,” he said.

Janpur Group, according to the Governor, is expected to take over the revival of Nsu Tiles at Ehime Mbano through Public Private Partnership (PPP) and put it into production.

“All these arrangements are expected to start running within the next three to six months and it is believed the Janpur Group is equal to the task.”

The Governor added that “the Janpur Group is expected to replicate its activities in Imo State as a serious-minded business group that is tested, having been in Angola, Egypt and other African Countries as well as in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States of Nigeria.”

In his remarks, the Leader of the Group, Mr. Mohammed Shafic thanked the Governor for welcoming them and corroborated the Governor on the reason for the pact they came to enter into.

He was passionate about what the group intends to do on projects in the agricultural section, chicken, egg, beef canning and other related livestock production at Achara Ugbo Farm as well as in the area of Fertilizer Blending Plant, Cement Plant.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Cosmas Maduba and his colleague in the Mines and Industry, Rt. Hon. Ernest Ibejiako signed on behalf of the government while Mr. Shafic signed on behalf of Janpur Group.

The signing was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr COC Akolisa, Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Hon Declan Emeluba, Chief Political Adviser/Head Political Bureau, Barr Enyinaya Onuegbu, Accountant General of the State, Mr. Linus Duru and the Governor’s Technical Adviser, Dr. Bola Adigun.