32.4 C
Lagos
November 29, 2024
Trending now

Let your leadership inspire professionalism, Speaker Abbas congratulates new NUJ president, Yahaya

Peter Obi to deliver Convocation Lecture at American University of Nigeria, Yola

KWASU to commence payment of minimum wage

Plateau poised to become tech ecosystem hub, says Governor Mutfwang 

Dayo Bush-Alebiosu: A goal-getter laced with resourceful mind

Meeting on Constitution Amendment by House members of Rep Adhoc Committee in…

House of representative Adhoc Committee to investigate Hajj Commission held at Nat’l…

IGP, CPRA cry out, say bill to exempt police from CPS ‘ll…

Interactive Section: Members House of Rep Committee on Fed. Polytechnics , Mgt…

Fiducia, Mynd partner to enhance supply chain financing in Africa

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House of representative Adhoc Committee to investigate Hajj Commission held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0105

L—R … Members of the Committee Hon. Hassan Shehu Hassan, Clerk of the Committee Mr Idowu Bakari and   Committee Chairman on Adhoc  Hon, Sada  Soli, during the House of Representative Adhoc Committee to Investigate Hajj Commission was held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R… Members of the Committee  Hon, Garba Umar Uba, Hon. Hassan Sehu Hassan, Clerk of the Committee,  Mr. Idowu Bakari and   Committee Chairman on Adhoc  Hon. Sada  Soli, during the House of Representative Adhoc Committee to investigate Hajj Commission was held at the National Assembly in Abuja Photos: Anayo Opera.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 7,2024

Editor

Int’l e-waste day:ILo, LAWMA, EPRON advocate recycling of trashed electronics for safer environment

Peter Anayo

Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr. Benedict Ukadike ,@ 77 years held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO