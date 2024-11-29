Dayo Bush-Alebiosu: A goal-getter laced with resourceful mind

IBRAHIM QUADRI (08187812916)

An Architect by profession, Hon. Dayo Bush–Alebiosu is by every respect a family man who is at home with nature. The peace of mind that he cherishes and enjoys steam from the things he do. His sojourn in life is an exemplar of morality and far-reaching acceptability.

Hon. Dayo Bush –Alebiosu have no doubt distinguished himself as a thoroughbred and proficient professional with particular emphasis in the nation’s building and construction industry before his foray into partisan politics. His candour, charisma, humility and philanthropy are rare among his generation.

Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu’s adventure into politics is not by a coincidence. He comes from a prominent political dynasty of Otunba Busura Alebiosu, a former Majority Leader in the Lagos State House of Assembly during the Second Republic administration of Governor Lateef Jakande.

In his determination to make an impactful life, Bush-Alebiosu cut his political teeth under the master strategist and great leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the then Governor of Lagos State where he served as a Special Assistant on Housing.

It is noteworthy to state that, Bush-Alebiosu, under the tutelage of Asiwaju Tinubu, was able to carve a niche for himself. As a reliable, diligent and focused official of the government, he effectively collaborated and served as a proficient team player in the realization of Housing Programmes of the administration.

His sterling performance in office was rewarded as the people of Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State elected him in the April 2007 National Assembly elections as their representative. He served as their eyes and voice in the lower chamber to champion the people’s cause.

Since then, the story has been a transformative exercise as the provision of basic amenities to the constituents became a pivotal aspect of his life. His ardent love and compassion for the development of his people is unrivalled as several federal projects have been brought to the Constituency.

Interestingly, the ex- member of the House of Representatives has proficiently combined the primary goal of representation which is lawmaking for the general well-being of the people and also to the enhancement of the development of his constituents.

Kosofe LGA, Ikosi –Isheri LCDA and Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, all within the Kosofe Federal Constituency which are the grassroots council areas closest to the people, have all been touched by the lifting spirit of Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu whose passion is to accelerate the well-being of the areas.

Due to his vast knowledge and experience and relationship with his fellow representatives, Hon. Bush-Alebiosu served in many committees of the House including National Security, Petroleum (Upstream) and was a former sub-committee Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as other committees. He had at one time or the other served in different ad-hoc and special tasks teams on varying national assignments.

As a staunch supporter of his party, he demonstrated a high level of loyalty to the party hierarchy on all issues. Yet, the loyalty is positioned in line with the needs and aspirations of his people. This has been cardinal principle guiding his conduct on issues of discourse on the floor of the House.

He is a strong advocate of the rule of law, constitutional democracy and fiscal federalism. This ideology stands him out and gives credence to his party, All Progressives Congress on the call for total reformation of the electoral process for Nigeria to thrive.

As a representative with a human face, he had several times implemented interventionist programmes in the area of roads, security, electricity, water supply and educational support projects in some primary schools in Kosofe. He was the Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties and Agreements and currently the Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfronts Infrastructure Development. Dayo Alebiosu, well-grounded politician popularly known as D’Bush makes a return to the Lagos State Government cabinet under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023, after 16 years that he served as a Special Assistant. Bush-Alebiosu believes that although the primary responsibility of lawmakers is to make laws for the good governance of the country, his humanitarian disposition has impacted the lives of his people in a number of ways.

In the House of Representatives, aside from his contributions to debates during plenary, Hon. Bush-Alebiosu has sponsored a number of motions and Bills which all geared for the interest of his constituents and the country at large.

Some of the motions include Adequate Compensation for Dana Air crash victims; the Brutal killing of four students of the University of Port-Harcourt, popularly called ‘THE ALUU FOUR;’ Prevention and control of the outbreak of bird flu in Nigeria; Controversial mergers and acquisitions in the financial system as related to the Intercontinental Bank scandal and Controversial Bakassi issue which the Committee on Treaties and Agreement worked tenaciously on before the expiration of the deadline

Other activities are: Tobacco Control and Regulation bill; Motion on the domestication of treaties signed by Nigeria as well as the streamlining OGF treaties signing procedures; Motion on the regulation of the consumption of caffeinated energy drinks; Motion calling for the review of all Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) and Procedure for the air passengers’ rights Bill and PHCN transfer of liability Bill.

In essence, Hon. Bush-Alebiosu since 2007 up to date contributes meaningfully in terms of social amenities and championing the welfarism of his people.

To demonstrate this admirable representation, blocks of classrooms were built for his constituents at Expressway, Ikosi-Ketu, Oworonshok and Orishigun Primary Schools, Ketu. Also, for easy learning, he provided desks, benches and chairs to these primary schools as well as teaching aids for their teachers and instructors such as textbooks, instructional materials were given out in all these areas.

Furthermore, he distributed several JAMB and GCE forms to over 500 candidates and the convening of special tutorial and remedial programmes to aid their success in the examinations.

Similarly, the communities also benefitted from his philanthropy, provision of boreholes and toilets at Magodo, Araba, Omobanta, Mile 2, Anthony, Agbole Area, Ifako-Market, Ifako-Gbagada, S. Omojumi Street, Ajegunle, Mende and Maryland communities became part of his delivery for the betterment of Kosofe people.

In addition, in a bid to cater for the constituents healthy living, the Commissioner also championed the provision of drugs and pharmaceutical products worth over ten million naira for two Primary Health Care Centres (Mascara in Alapere-Ketu and Mende in Maryland).

There are other similar projects Hon Bush provided in support of his constituents which include three motorized water boreholes in Ifako, Oworonshoki and Ojota which also worth N45 million project.

Other social amenities provided for the constituents included installation of 15 transformers as a way of boosting the electricity supply in the affected areas. Magodo and Mende areas were not left out of these dividends as they were also provided with Solar-Powered streetlights which boosted night-life economy and security in these two areas.

Aside all these, as part of his magnanimity, Alebiosu also embarked on road repairs (sand & grading) of Tawakalitu Central Mosque Road in Anthony.

Provision of financial support schemes to constituents in the three Local Government Areas that constitute Kosofe Federal constituency is regularly tailored for their upkeeps. The youth were also incorporated into his empowerment programme and at the time facilitated gainful employment for unemployed youths in the area.

As such, several youth groups and associations have been provided with various forms of assistance. Bush bankrolled sporting competitions (boxing and football) in the length and breadth of the area. These schemes were aimed at improving the lots of youths so that they are engaged and at the time stem the tide of social vices. Many of the youths have also benefited from other support schemes to enhance their self-sustenance and developments

To crown it all, Hon Dayo Bush-Alebiosu lives a worthy life. He is not only imbued with attributes of qualitative leadership as an exemplar but also exhibits a resourceful and goal-getting ability to navigate life’s experiences.

