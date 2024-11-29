APLORI center intensifies collaboration with UniJos for ornithological, biological research 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The management of APLORI center of excellence has intensified collaboration with the University of Jos for a resounding ornithological and biological research training.

Recall not quite long ago the management of University of Jos approved the transformation of Dr. Anastasio Paul Leventis Ornithological research institute (APLORI), domiciled at the University of Jos Biological conservatory into APLORI center of excellence ornithological training and research after 20 years of existence.

Leading the delegation of management staff in a courtesy call to the management of University of Jos on Friday, founder of APLORI center of excellence, Dr. Anastasia Paul Leventis,

expressed satisfaction with the way the institute has become an integral part of the university of Jos.

He acknowledged a degree of independence the institute gained through the guidance of the university management, noting that, “this balance has fostered a productive and healthy relationship, enabling the institute to work collaboratively with various departments within the university, as appropriate, as well as with external technical partners.

Leventis further said the recognition of the university as a center of excellence adds tremendous value to its role and reputation—not just within Nigeria, but also on an international level.

“This institute has established connections worldwide, particularly in the fields of ethology and biological sciences. Moreover, it has actively contributed to tackling global issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and other challenges that affect humanity as a whole.

“This university, with its capable team and excellent standards of operation, is well-positioned to take the lead in addressing these pressing issues. In fact, it stands out among institutions in Nigeria and arguably surpasses any other university in the country in this regard”, Leventis added.

The Vice chancellor, University of Jos- Professor Tanko Ishaya confirmed Anastasio Paul Leventis is a household name globally because of the vision provided to the larger society.

Ishaya, stated that when they came on board having realized the institute attended 20 years of existence, the university decided to allowed the institute to become a full fledged center of excellence for teaching and research.

The VC also said the university management adopted a strategy to continue pushing APLORI management to source for funds to support various areas of research to enhance the sustainability of the institute.

Meanwhile, the chairman APLORI board, Sir Philip Hall, revealed over the past 20 years, “we have come a long way, and it was wonderful to celebrate this milestone earlier this year. For those who may not know, during these two decades, we have graduated 177 master’s students. Impressively, over 50 percent—more than 80 of them—have gone on to earn PhDs, and they are spread across the globe.

“We now have Alumni in prominent positions throughout Africa, across the world.This has been an incredible success story and a true testament to the University of Jos. It’s something the University can justifiably be proud of.”

“We’ve still got a long way to go, but the recognition they’ve received as a center of excellence is well-deserved. The ability to award PhDs now marks a significant step.”