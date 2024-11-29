Aiyedatiwa charges corps members to contribute to Nigeria’s development

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has described the call – up of graduates mobilized for national service as a commitment to contribute meaningfully to nation – building.

Aiyedatiwa spoke at the Official opening and Swearing – in ceremony for the 2024 batch ‘C’ (stream 1) prospective Corps Members deployed to Ondo State held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ikare – Akoko.

He implored them to re-dedicate themselves and brace up for the task ahead as they will be exposed to daunting arduous, but fulfilling challenges of our national development

Aiyedatiwa therefore reminded them to eschew all negative tendencies and re-dedicate themselves with all vigour to the task of bringing about positive changes.

“I want to commend the management of the National Youth Service Corps for the patriotic and impartial roles the scheme played during the recently concluded Governorship’s election in our dear state by releasing your colleagues in the field to serve as ad-hoc staff to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This further enhanced the credibility of the off cycle election “, he said.

He charged them to take a cue from these, their colleagues and be patriotic and selfless citizens of the country during the service year.

The Governor, who was represented by the Hon. Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon Saka Yusuf – Ogunleye assured that the welfare and the security of the Corps Members would be adequately taken care of during the service year.

“Our government would continue to support the National Youth Service Corps Members in the state at all times to ensure that you have a memorable service year”.

The Chairman NYSC Ondo State Governing Board, represented by the Director of Youth, Mrs Olukemi Okukpe appreciated the Governor for his commitment to youth development and empowerment which are glowing testimony of his love for National Youth Service Corps and the Nigeria youths in general.

She reminded the Corps Members deployed to the state not to entertain any fear since the state is peacefully secure, blessed with major tourist centre which includes: Idanre- Hills in Idanre, Oke – Maria in Oka – Akoko, Ebomi Lake in Ipesi – Akoko, Owa Ale Hill in Ikare – Akoko and Owo Museum of Antiquities in Owo among many others.