AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Recognizing Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

UGO AMADI

The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) is proud to announce the winners of the AFSIA Solar Awards 2024, recognizing the most outstanding achievements, projects, and individuals in the solar energy sector across Africa. The awards ceremony, held on 27 November, celebrated excellence in 14 key categories, highlighting the growing role of solar energy in driving Africa’s sustainable development.

The AFSIA Solar Awards are a cornerstone of the continent’s renewable energy industry, offering a platform to celebrate and showcase exceptional contributions to solar energy, from large-scale infrastructure projects to innovative technologies and impactful community solutions.

2024 AFSIA Solar Awards Winners

Utility Scale Solar Project of the Year : Release by Scatec (Norway)

Release by Scatec won Utility Project of the Year for the expansion of its Maroua and Guider solar plants in Cameroon. The project adds 2×18 MWp and 9.6 MWh of capacity, helping to offset a significant portion of thermal energy use and generate substantial fuel savings, further enhancing the sustainability and cost-efficiency of the plants.

C&I Solar Project of the Year : Dutch & Co (Ghana)

16.82 MWp Helios Megawarehouse’s groundbreaking rooftop solar installation at its distribution centers in Accra, Ghana, sets a new standard in commercial and industrial solar applications, significantly reducing energy costs and promoting sustainability.

Mini-Grid Project of the Year : Engie Energy Access (Nigeria)

Engie Energy Access ‘s commissioned 15 mini-grids in rural areas located in Kogi, Nasarawa, and Niger States, Nigeria, bringing reliable and affordable solar energy, transforming communities and boosting local economies.

SHS Company of the Year : d.light (USA)

In 2024, d.light electrified 1.7 million homes across Africa by providing solar home systems (SHS) to rural households, delivering affordable and clean energy. This initiative empowered communities, improving access to electricity, enhancing livelihoods, and supporting sustainable development.

Productive Use Application of the Year : 2 winners ex-aequo Davis & Shirtliff (Kenya) and So-Cool Energy (Nigeria)

Davis & Shirtliff has locally assembled a solar-powered reverse osmosis (RO) water treatment plant that operates without the need for batteries. This innovative system uses solar energy directly to power the reverse osmosis process, making it a sustainable and off-grid solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas.

So-Cool Energy offers movable, solar-powered kiosks with refrigeration, designed for SMEs in remote areas. These sustainable kiosks enable businesses to store and sell perishable goods without relying on the grid, promoting efficiency and reducing costs.

Storage Project of the Year: Solar MD (South Africa)

Solar MD won Solar Project of the Year for its client operating a poultry meat processing plant in South Africa, featuring a modular solar system with 2.4 MW per container and 4.862 MWh of battery storage, providing sustainable energy for the production site.

African Solar Company of the Year : Photons Energy (Tanzania)

Photons Energy is a 100% African-owned company with over 4.5 MWp and 5.5MWh of installed solar capacity in a decade. They emerged as a leader in Africa’s solar energy sector, with a strong portfolio of solar projects in multiple countries, contributing to cleaner, more affordable energy across the continent.

Solar Entrepreneur / SME of the Year : PowerNow (Nigeria)

PowerNow is a digital platform that streamlines the process of accessing, installing, and supporting pre-financed commercial and industrial (C&I) solar systems. With a user-friendly interface, it simplifies everything from application submission to installation tracking and ongoing support, making it easier for businesses to adopt solar energy solutions with minimal hassle.

Advisor / Consultant of the Year: Dornier Suntrace (Germany)

Dornier Suntrace is awarded for is dedicated work as technical advisor for the first solar-battery hybrid plant at the Tasiast Gold Mine in Mauritania with 34MWp / 18MW. They have provided invaluable expertise to solar developers ensuring the successful execution of the project.

Deal / Financing Program of the Year: African Frontier Capital (AFC) and d.light (USA)

The partnership between AFC and d.light has enabled the successful financing of $176 million securitization facility for PayGo consumer finance

Solar Innovation of the Year: PAM-Ai (Nigeria)

PAM-Ai has developed an AI-driven platform that tackles inefficiencies in mini-grids by implementing dynamic tariffs. The platform adjusts energy prices in real-time based on demand and customer profiles, making electricity more affordable and accessible while optimizing grid performance.

Solar Picture of the Year: Photons Energy (Tanzania)

Photons Energy Ltd. captured a heartwarming moment in their winning photograph, showcasing the impact of solar energy in a community as a child interacts with a newly installed solar system.

https://shorturl.at/DJeGB

Solar Video of the Year: CrossBoundary (Kenya)

The winning video of the year is showcasing how CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) is helping Rio Tinto reducing emissions at QMM’s Fort Dauphin site with a 30MW solar and wind power plant. The first phase, featuring 8MW of solar and 8MWh of battery storage, has been operational for a year. Phase two will expand solar by 6MW and add Madagascar’s first 16MW wind farm, all while upholding high ESG standards.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Miss Ismène AHAMIDE (Benin)

Miss Ismène AHAMIDE, founder and CEO of ISMAST ENERGY is recognized today for her visionary leadership and tireless dedication to advancing solar technology and energy access in West Africa. She is a leading figure in the African renewable energy sector. She has been a driving force behind the success of numerous solar projects that continue to change lives.

A Bright Future for Africa’s Solar Sector

The AFSIA Solar Awards 2024 underscore the significant strides being made in solar energy across Africa. From utility-scale projects to solar home systems (SHS), mini-grids, and innovative financing models, the awards highlight the diversity and growth of Africa’s renewable energy landscape. As the continent continues to focus on sustainable energy solutions to tackle energy poverty, these projects and individuals are leading the way.

“We are incredibly proud of the winners and all those who have contributed to the solar energy revolution in Africa,” said John van Zuylen, AFSIA’s CEO. “The winners of the AFSIA Solar Awards 2024 embody the innovative spirit, dedication, and impact that are driving the renewable energy transformation across Africa.”

Looking to the Future

Josée Umugwaneza, Community Director, AFSIA: “AFSIA Solar Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the best and brightest in Africa’s solar industry. As the sector grows, the impact of these projects will be felt for generations, accelerating Africa’s transition to clean, affordable, and reliable energy.”

The African Solar Industry Association (AFSIA) is the leading trade association for the solar industry in Africa. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of solar energy across the continent by advocating for policies that promote solar technologies, providing networking opportunities, and supporting capacity-building initiatives that foster innovation, growth, and sustainability within Africa’s solar sector.