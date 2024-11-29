98 PAP Cadets Graduate from One-Month Maritime Training to Boost Niger Delta Development

Otuaro: “We Have Equipped Them for President Tinubu’s Blue Economy Policy”

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Ninety-eight maritime delegates, sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for a boot camp and refresher course in specialized maritime skills at the Joemarine Institute of Nautical Studies and Research in Otomewo, Delta State, have successfully completed their training.

The formal graduation ceremony for the PAP maritime cadets took place on Tuesday at the institute’s premises, marking the conclusion of their intensive one-month vocational training.

Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, spoke at the event, emphasizing that the initiative was part of the PAP’s ongoing efforts to develop human resources in the Niger Delta. He described the training as highly strategic, aimed at equipping the cadets with the necessary skills for Nigeria’s growing maritime industry, which aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s blue economy policy.

“I am thrilled to see you all graduate from this boot camp and refresher course,” Otuaro said. “This milestone highlights the PAP’s commitment, under my leadership, to building the human capital essential for the development of the Niger Delta and the nation at large.”

He further emphasized the importance of manpower and human resources development for the economic growth of the Niger Delta and the country. He pointed out that the specialized maritime training was directly aligned with President Tinubu’s vision for a blue economy, designed to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s maritime industry for national growth.

Otuaro also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for their consistent support of the PAP and their contributions to the economic stability and development of the region.

“My administration will continue to focus on training more Niger Deltans in various vocational skills, formal education, and post-training empowerment under the PAP’s reintegration framework to ensure sustainable peace in the region,” Otuaro said.

He congratulated the maritime cadets for their outstanding achievement and encouraged them to take advantage of the vast opportunities within the blue economy, which is inherently linked to the Niger Delta’s natural environment. He also praised the cadets for their discipline during the training, urging them to maintain professionalism and competence as they venture into the maritime industry.

Otuaro thanked the management of the Joemarine Institute for their commitment to delivering a thorough and professional training experience.

Akpos Epidei, Managing Director and CEO of Joemarine Institute, expressed gratitude to Otuaro for placing trust in the institute’s ability to conduct the training. He also suggested that higher certification programs for the maritime cadets be considered in the future.

In a goodwill message, Emomotimi Guwor, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, who was represented by his aide Amafini Akemeotubo, commended Otuaro for refocusing the PAP to deliver better service to the people of the Niger Delta.

Ebi Jackson, the valedictorian of the maritime cadets, expressed heartfelt thanks to Otuaro for organizing the boot camp and refresher course, noting that the cadets gained immense value from the training.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of awards and certificates to the 98 maritime cadets by Dr. Otuaro.