SUWA strengthening peace ambassadors on FoRB in Plateau communities

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

A non-governmental organization known as Scripture Union West Africa (SUWA), has strengthened the capacity of peace ambassadors on effective implementation of freedom of religion and beliefs (FoRB) practice in Plateau State.

A one-day capacity building, focusing on creating a faith-based community where everyone enjoys his or her freedom of religion or belief devoid of prejudice as enshrined in section 38 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Our correspondent reports that the capacity building held Thursday in Jos, the state capital, tagged:” The role of faith actors in promoting FoRB and peaceful coexistence is in tendam with the Joint Initiative for Strategic Religious Action(JISRA) five year (2021 to 2025) project implementation plan.

Chief Executive Officer, SUWA, Dr. Rhoda Udanyi, confirmed the workshop started on Monday where they have been in Kafanchan and Manchuk in Kaduna. These sessions were to cover communities in Kaduna State, where we are implementing the JISRA project.

SUWA CEO, represented by the finance officer, Gosen Paul John, said Today, we are in Jos, covering communities where the project is being implemented as the participants cut across Jos North and Bassa local governments, noting they have been conducting such training since 2021, the year JISRA started.

“At this stage, we are focused on strengthening the capacity of our ambassadors—our focal ambassadors—so that as the project winds up next year in 2025, they can sustain the work.

“Our goal is that when we exit these communities, the people we have trained and empowered will be able to continue the work from where Scripture Union started. This capacity-building is crucial to ensuring sustainability and continuity.

“We have trained a significant number since the inception of the project. Each training session involves a different set of participants. Today, we have 45 participants from three communities: Kongo-Russia, Angwan-Rogo and Jebu-Bassa. Earlier in Kafanchan, we trained 40 participants. Similarly, in Manchuk, we trained another 40”, he mentioned.

Emmanuel Ochala, monitoring and evaluation officer who doubles as advocacy focal person of SUWA assured continue push to change the negative narratives bedeviling religious harmony and coexistence.

According to him, fundamental human right that is fully embedded in Section 38 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, and also in the articulation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. All these are embedded in our holy texts and books.

“Were working round the clock to create adequate awareness to overcome the misconceptions, misunderstandings, which have not really given us a good avenue to achieve this fundamental human right of each person practicing his or her religion or belief without any discrimination.”

However, training facilitator, Reuben Emmanuel-advocacy officer for Tear fund who doubles as JISRA Lobby advocacy and communication working group lead tasked participants to take advantage of the interface and change society by propagating peace and reconciliation where social and economic justice thrive.

Shedding their thoughts, Rev. Ezekiel Victor from Jebu-Bassa, Mr. Victor Kwara Chasu of Kongo-Russia as well as Kadija Mohammed who came from Angwan- Rogo, acknowledged JISRA training impacted a lot on them right from the onset. Promised to continue prioritizing the message of peaceful coexistence in their communities.

