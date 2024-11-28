Stella Obasanjo Hospital: Obaseki tackles Okpebholo over allegation of non-completion

…says the hospital is completed, equipped, fully operational

The immediate past Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has described the claim by the incumbent Governor of the State, Senator Monday Okpebholo that the Stella Obasanjo Hospital on Sapele Road, Benin City is not completed before commissioning as a lie.

In a statement by Crusoe Osagie, Media Adviser to Obaseki, he explained that the former Governor left about N30 billion in the government’s coffers, saying these funds are more than sufficient to pay off the contractors.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the good people of Edo State and Nigeria has been drawn to the plan of the Okpebholo-led government to deceive the public into believing that there are no equipment in the hospital so that they can appropriate new funds to equip a hospital that is already fully equipped.”

He stated that Edo people must rise up against the alleged heist to prevent Okpebholo and his cronies from carting away their collective patrimony.

Osagie noted, “It is therefore important to state without any equivocation that the claim that the Stella Obasanjo Hospital is not completed, is a blatant lie that must be challenged by all well-meaning Edo people. It is another gimmick by the clueless and incompetent governor-select, Monday Okpebholo to defraud the good people of Edo State and Nigerians, and again, every effort must be summoned to prevent him from carrying out this daylight robbery.

“Hospitals are often made up of two main sections: the Outpatient Department (OPD) and the Inpatient Department (IPD). For the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, which was commissioned by the immediate past governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the outpatient and inpatient departments have been completed, fully equipped, and ready for operation.

“In fact, an agreement has been signed between the State Government and a management company to operate the hospital due to the sophistication of the equipment installed. The agreement also involves training civil servants in the health sector and giving them the necessary skills to handle the hospital’s advanced technologies.

“The only buildings that are still under construction within the contiguous areas of the vast Stella Obasanjo Hospital compound are the mortuary building and the administrative buildings meant to serve as a medical hub that would house everything related to healthcare in Edo, just as we have the creative hub, the education hub, the production hub, the built environment hub, and the agriculture hub, among others.

“But instead of visiting the outpatient and inpatient departments, the governor-select chose to rigmarole around the administrative building which is the only section under construction to score cheap political points. In fact, there were attempts by the hospital staff to take him into the hospital which is fully completed and operational, but he refused to enter.

“We want to remind Okpebholo that telling unintelligent lies won’t earn him the love and support of the people of Edo State whose mandate he stole during the September 21 governorship election. Edo people know the truth and cannot be deceived by his manipulative and deceptive antics and those of the APC government. We urge him to stop peddling lies and falsehood and advise him, that if he has any plans and agenda for the development of the State, he should focus on them.”

He further stated, “The childish, laughable, and infantile comments by the ‘governor-select’ of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, where he fruitlessly attempted to disparage the excellent work done by the immediate past governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital on Sapele Road, Benin City, are part of a clandestine plan to dodge the payment due the contractors who executed the project.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2