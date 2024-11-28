Reps to hold national dialogue on LG autonomy next week, commence zonal public hearing January, 2025

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Thursday said it will hold a national dialogue on Local Government autonomy on Monday, December 2, 2024 in Abuja.

Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Committee, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu while chairing a brief meeting of the panel at the National Assembly complex said that the national dialogue aims to consolidate ideas for a robust discourse on the independence of local government administration in Nigeria.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, I would also like to remind us of the upcoming National Dialogue on Local Government and Constitution Amendment scheduled to hold on Monday, 2nd December 2024, in Abuja. This event is a vital platform to consolidate ideas and strategies for achieving a robust local government framework, which is critical to our constitutional review efforts. In addition, other engagements that we will be having include: public engagement on tax reforms as it concerns the constitution amendment and a public engagement with political parties.

“As we continue in this historic undertaking, let us remain guided by our shared commitment to strengthening our democracy, deepening our federal structure, and fostering unity and prosperity for all Nigerians”.

Kalu also announced that the committee will commence zonal public hearing in January, 2025.

This followed the resolution of the committee on the locations of the public engagements.

He said that the hearings will take place in 12 States, representing the six geopolitical zones.

The States include North East: Gombe and Borno States; North Central: Nassarawa and Niger; North West: Kaduna and Sokoto; South East: Enugu and Imo States; South South: Bayelsa and Cross River States; and South West: Lagos and Ondo States.

Kalu emphasized the importance of inclusivity and encouraged committee members to engage with their respective state caucuses, governors, and house of assembly members to ensure the success of the exercise.

“These are the locations in all the geopolitical zones for our public engagements next year. Those who are from these states, engage your colleagues in the House, engage your governors and members of your house of assembly. And then draw up your own local plan and let us have it so that we can integrate it into our own plan to guide us. What we expect is to have a full hall.

“The stakeholders engagement list must be drawn to cut across all the relevant stakeholders of the country from your States. Please, do not discriminate against the political parties. No religious biases. No tribes discrimination. Everyone who is a Nigerian should be in that room and then find a way of itemizing your opinion on the 161 areas we are currently looking at so that on that day, it will be easier for people to come in and make presentations that will cover the interest of the stakeholders so that we don’t spend so much time. It’s a lot of work. It’s starting from January”, Kalu said.

