Osun APC carpets Adeleke on 2nd anniversary…….Ignore distractions – CSOs charge Adeleke  

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, described the two-year administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke as ”a motion without movement”.

APC, the main opposition party in the state, noted that the Adeleke led government has failed to make any impactful efforts to drive the people out of poverty to financial prosperity.

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference held at the Ileri-Oluwa Campaign Office in Osogbo, the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, stated that Adeleke has not made an impactful effort to take residents out of poverty.

According to him the two years of Governor Ademola Adeleke has been a motion without movement. No impactful effort to drive the people out of poverty to financial prosperity.

“When we met here last year for a similar briefing to review the government’s 365 days in office, we had thought we had seen the bad and the ugly of the current government all, not knowing the statecraft would be further led into further abyss.

“There is a plethora of issues to discuss about the last two years of this government, but for want of time, we will reduce it to the key campaign rhetorics of Governor Adeleke, viz: welfare of public workers, affordable education and health, adequate wealth creation and employment for the teeming youth, food security, etc.

“Some days ago, as part of his efforts to glorify his hopeless government, Governor Adeleke made futile effort to defame the administration of his predecessors. In the speech, the governor romanticized how his administration in 24 months released N22.6 billion to settle pension and gratuity, an amount he claimed represented 70% of what the “two previous administrations under a 12 year period” paid for the same purpose. It is unsatisfying that a state governor would lie openly figures and details contained in the audited accounts of the state. Nothing could be that demeaning. In actual fact, the N17.2 billion quoted by Governor Adeleke as what was paid in the entire four years of the former governor Oyetola to settle pension and gratuity was what the government in just two years of the administration paid. This is a testament that the government of Adeleke can not be trusted.”

“On Education, Adeleke’s government has proven to be an irredeemable failure. Ranging from the sack of 1,500 teachers employed by his predecessor without replacement yet, to satanic fees in public schools, it is obvious the government does not mean well for the people of the state. In the whole of Atakumosa East, for instance, there exists just one Physics teacher. The implication of this lack of teachers to teach core subject is that medical doctors, engineers, scientists can’t be produced from this local government. The situation is the same in other local governments as many of the parents are decrying the ugly development”.

However, a team Civil Society has called on Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke to ignore distractions from critics noting the Governor has positively impacted the lives of Osun State residents.

The team which was led by Comrade Declan Ihekaire stressed that the Governor has delivered on his campaign promises.

He said, “We are selected leaders of the civil society in Nigeria on a review and assessment mission to Osun state. We represent a wider group whose goal is to hold leaders accountable and ensure delivery of good governance.

“We are not card-carrying members of any political group and we are not part of any partisan caucus.We have a history of activism as veterans of pro-democracy movement in Nigeria.

“We have been in Osun State about a week ago and we have taken a tour of major towns including the capital city. We had taken a tour of major towns Ife, Ede, Ilesa, Osogbo and Ifon Osun among others. We had an unguarded tour of the various projects of the current government. We also had exclusive interactions with residence in some Local Governments, who briefed us of the good governance they are experiencing under Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration in infrastructural, human development, and people friendly administration that listens to the opinions and critiques of the residence/citizens which we believe would have propelled the Governor to have achieved the length of success within 2 years. It’s on record that during the last administration in Osun State we conducted a similar exercise, which to us as unbiased umpires could say boldly that the current administration under Gov. Ademola Adeleke has done so much so far that he deserves our commendation and not a total vote of confidence, for him to do more for the people of Osun State.

“The current Osun state government has been faithfully committed to the implementation of its agenda. We can get affirmed that significant delivery has taken place from the promises made by Mr. Governor to the people of Osun State.

“He must stick to his high service delivery standard and scope of his democratic delivery.

“On the strength of the above findings, we call on the Governor to temporary effects of his high performance and never to get distracted shenanigans. He must stick to his high service delivery standard an scope of his democratic delivery.

For a better society