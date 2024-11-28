Ondo NUJ congratulate new president, Al-Hassan on victory

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Chairman, Ondo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite, leadership and the entire members of the council have rejoiced with the newly elected president, Comr Yahaya Al-hassan, on his recent victory at the national election at the just concluded 8th Triennial Delegates Conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Besides, the Union lauded Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde who emerged as the First woman journalist, to become the National Deputy President of our union.

A statement by the State Secretary of the Union, Olaoluwa Meshack said” Mr. President, your loyalty, simplicity, nationalist posture and cognitive ability, no doubt, are some of your attributes that earned you the resounding victory.

“You are indeed, a calm and collected leader with vast experience in NUJ workings, and we have no doubt in your ability to take the union to a greater height, judging by your experience in unionism and journalism.

“Ondo NUJ also hails the reelection of our Vice President in B-zone (Southwest), Princess Aderonke Samo and her Zonal Secretary, Abdulrasaq Alege.

While applauding quality leadership provided by the immediate past President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, Ondo journalists equally commended other contestants in the election for putting up a good fight.

They urged them to put the election behind them and support the newly elected National leadership, noting that in every contest, a winner must emerge.

Ondo NUJ members assured the new President of their unflinching support towards the progress of the Union.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2