32.1 C
Lagos
November 28, 2024
Trending now

FRCN fire outbreak: Sanwo-Olu sympathizes with management, staff

Ondo NUJ congratulate new president, Al-Hassan on victory

Refineries: Experts hinge fuel price crash on forex, international crude prices

Optiva, MBR and BI-Courtney set to host Christmas Festival at Murtala Muhammed…

General Olufemi Oluyede screens at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Briefing House of Reps Press corps on a bill for Acts to…

Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

Nnamdi Kanu may be released soon by Tinubu –Bianca Ojukwu

Access Bank Completes Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bankis in  Angola ,Sierra Leone

Dangote refinery is Nigeria’s pride – former NOA boss

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Ondo NUJ congratulate new president, Al-Hassan on victory

by Peter Anayo078

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

 

Chairman, Ondo State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite, leadership and the entire members of the council have rejoiced with the newly elected president, Comr Yahaya Al-hassan, on his recent victory at the national election at the just concluded 8th Triennial Delegates Conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

 

Besides, the Union lauded Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde who emerged as the First woman journalist, to become the National Deputy President of our union.

 

A statement by the State Secretary of the Union, Olaoluwa Meshack said” Mr. President, your loyalty, simplicity, nationalist posture and cognitive ability, no doubt, are some of your attributes that earned you the resounding victory.

 

“You are indeed, a calm and collected leader with vast experience in NUJ workings, and we have no doubt in your ability to take the union to a greater height, judging by your experience in unionism and journalism.

 

“Ondo NUJ also hails the reelection of our Vice President in B-zone (Southwest), Princess Aderonke Samo and her Zonal Secretary, Abdulrasaq Alege.

 

While applauding quality leadership provided by the immediate past President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, Ondo journalists equally commended other contestants in the election for putting up a good fight.

 

They urged them to put the election behind them and support the newly elected National leadership, noting that in every contest, a winner must emerge.

 

Ondo NUJ members assured the new President of their unflinching support towards the progress of the Union.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Army deactivate 46 illegal refining sites, arrest 5 oil thieves in N’ Delta

Peter Anayo

FRCN fire outbreak: Sanwo-Olu sympathizes with management, staff

Peter Anayo

Rivers Crises all about control of State Resources – Fubara

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO