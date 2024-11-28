Ogunola donates multi-million naira 500KVA transformer to Ifelajulo-Ijoko community in Ogun. . . . . . Set for commissioning on Saturday

As part of his community social responsibility, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and former member of the House of Representatives for Ado-Odo/Ota federal constituency in Ogun State, Honourable (Otunba) Babatunde Ogunola (a.k.a Tomo) will on Saturday commission a mùlti-million naira 500 KVA transformer he donated to the Ifelajulo Central and Ifelajulo West Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Ijoko ward of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.

Mr. Hassan Kehinde Olatunde, the Chairman, Ifelagba axis of Ifelajulo Community Development Association (CDA), who made this known to newsmen on Wednesday, said the transformer, which would serve 11 CDAs, would permanently solve the problems of persistent darkness in the affected communities.

He noted that benefitting communities would include Ifelagba Central, Ifelagba South, Ifelagba East Ifelagba West, Ifegbewa Central, Ifegbewa South, Ifegbewa North, Ifegbewa East, Ifegbewa West, Ifelajulo Central and Ifelajulo West.

The community leader, who described Honourable Ogunola as God – sent, thanked him for the kind gesture and noted that the communities that are beneficiaries were overwhelmed by the donation as they had been experiencing electricity challenges for years.

He further stressed that Honourable Ogunola’s kind gesture would not only take the concerned communities out of darkness, but would also put an end to the hardship that had been inflicted on the lives, health, businesses and security of lives and properties of the residents..

Mr. Olatunde, who charged the political class to borrow a leaf from Honourable Ogunola’s ingenuity and channel their resources towards the development of their communities, however, urged Honourable Ogunola to keep up the level of his commitments to the people’s plights and carry on the good works that have endeared him to the generality of Nigerians..

In his remarks, Honourable Ogunola said that he decided to donate the transformer for the use of the concerned communities in order to improve the lives of the people and to also complement the efforts of the APC government in Ogun State..

He further stressed that he would continue to support the government in whatever capacity towards ensuring the much needed accelerated development of Ogun State, noting that government needs the support of all asundry.

“The government cannot do it alone and that is why those of us who are privileged in one way or the other must always support the government to succeed in the tasks ahead.

