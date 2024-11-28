NUJ gets new President, Alhasan Yahaya, other National officers

.As Ondo NUJ hails him over victory

IBRAHIM QUADRI and DAMISI OJO

Comrade Alhasan Yahaya has emerged as the new National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

Yahaya polled a total of 436 votes to defeat his rivals, Comrade Bamidele Atunbi former National Treasurer of the Union who got 97 votes and Comrade Garba Mohammed who scored 39 votes.

The election was conducted at the 8th Triennial Delegates Conference of the Union held in Owerri Imo State which brought together about 600 delegates from the State Councils in the Country.

Comrade Yahaya who hails from Gombe state was before his emergence the deputy National President of NUJ.

Also elected unopposed were the Deputy National President, Comrade Abimbola Oyetunde, General Manager Radio Nigeria Bronze FM, Edo State and former BOT of the union.

Comrade Oyetunde by this feat remains the first female Deputy National President of NUJ.

Other National Officers of the Union were unopposed including the National Treasurer Comrade Victor Ndukwe who was the former Abia State Council Chairman, while Ronke Samo was re-elected the Vice President of B-Zone (Southwest) unopposed.

The election which was conducted amidst tight security, had Comrade Mike Ikeogwu as the Chairman of the electoral Committee and presided over by the representative of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero.

Elated, the Chairman, Ondo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Prince Leke Adegbite, leadership and the entire members of the council have rejoiced with the newly elected president, Comr Yahaya Al-Hassan, on his recent victory at the national election at the just concluded 8th Triennial Delegates Conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Besides, the Union lauded Mrs Abimbola Oyetunde who emerged as the First woman journalist, to become the National Deputy President of our union.

A statement by the State Secretary of the Union, Olaoluwa Meshack said” Mr. President, your loyalty, simplicity, nationalist posture and cognitive ability, no doubt, are some of your attributes that earned you the resounding victory.

“You are indeed, a calm and collected leader with vast experience in NUJ workings, and we have no doubt in your ability to take the union to a greater height, judging by your experience in unionism and journalism.

“Ondo NUJ also hails the reelection of our Vice President in B-zone (Southwest), Princess Aderonke Samo and her Zonal Secretary, Abdulrasaq Alege.

While applauding the quality leadership provided by the immediate past President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, Ondo journalists equally commended other contestants in the election for putting up a good fight.

They urged them to put the election behind them and support the newly elected National leadership, noting that in every contest, a winner must emerge.

Ondo NUJ members assured the new President of their unflinching support towards the progress of the Union.

