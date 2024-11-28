Nigerian Army commission accommodation for RSMes, Frontline soldiers in 7 Division

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To address the problem of accommodation faced by troops, the 7 Division Nigerian Army has commissioned a befitting and well-furnished accommodation for soldiers from the rank of corporal and below, as well as RSM quarters to ease the challenges of accommodation by troops in the Frontline.

Speaking at the commissioning of the houses at the Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri on Thursday, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General, Abubakar Haruna said the commissioning of the houses is part of the efforts of the Nigerian Army in ensuring adequate accommodation are provided to the troops.

” Some of the projects to be commissioned today, are 2 by 12 corporal below quarters, and 47 Engineering Brigade RSM quarters. The construction of 2 by 12 corporal below begins in December 2023, while RSM quarters began in November 2023 all of which have been completed, furnished and to be commissioned today”, the GOC said.

General Haruna said, ” the facilities which have been given light furniture were constructed to ensure troops are well positioned to perform their duties with ease”.

” At this juncture, let me reiterate our commitment to prioritize developmental projects to ensure our troops are adequately accommodated. We in the 7 Division also prioritize developmental projects, as well as the welfare of our own personnel “, he stressed.

The GOC further Said, ” I need to inform you that in fulfillment of the above determination, the Army headquarters has approved the renovation of additional blocks as well as the construction of new ones within the Maimalari barracks”.

He said efforts are also ongoing to provide 2 solar-powered boreholes and more street lights within the cantonment and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the houses by maintaining them regularly, as any defaulter will face the full wrath of the law..

” I want you to know that the Nigerian Army is indeed, the hope of the nation, a defender of democracy and prosperity. You should, therefore, consider yourselves lucky to be part of this noble profession.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff and other Principal officers of the Army headquarters for the support they have been rendering to the Divisions and the theater Commander for his leadership, guidance and support.

He also commended the troops for their selfless service and dedication to duty, as their contributions have contributed to the success of the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

” I urge you to redouble your efforts, especially with the mirage of challenges facing the nation”, he added.

