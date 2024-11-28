Nigeria congratulates Mauritania on her National Day

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, sent his warmest greetings and congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk, on the occasion of their National Day.

The Minister’s congratulatory message was contained in a release issued by the Ag Spokesman Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr.Kimiebi Ebienfa on Thursday in Abuja

It reads: “It is a great honour to extend our warmest wishes to you, the government, and the people of Mauritania on the auspicious occasion of your National Day.

“We note with great satisfaction the excellent relations between our two countries and the efforts we are making to build on these firm foundations for the benefit of our people”

The Nigerian government said that it wishes the government and the people of Mauritania peace, prosperity, and progress and Nigeria’s continuing friendship and support.

