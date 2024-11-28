29.2 C
Photo Gallery

General Olufemi Oluyede screens at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo076

The Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-T General Olufemi Oluyede, [Standing ] Answering some question from the lawmakers, House of Representatives during his screening at the National Assembly in Abuja .

From left: Representative of Minister of Defense /Special Adviser Technical to the minister, Retired Major General Ahmed Tijani Jubrin, Chief of  Defence  Staff  General  Christopher Musa and Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, during the screening of the Acting Chief of Army Staff by the House of Representatives at the National Assembly in Abuja … Photos: Anayo Opara.

 

