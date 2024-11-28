General Olufemi Oluyede screens at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

The Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant-T General Olufemi Oluyede, [Standing ] Answering some question from the lawmakers, House of Representatives during his screening at the National Assembly in Abuja .

From left: Representative of Minister of Defense /Special Adviser Technical to the minister, Retired Major General Ahmed Tijani Jubrin, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa and Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, during the screening of the Acting Chief of Army Staff by the House of Representatives at the National Assembly in Abuja … Photos: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2