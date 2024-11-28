FRCN fire outbreak: Sanwo-Olu sympathizes with management, staff

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) over the fire incident at the Radio Nigeria Broadcasting House in Ikoyi on Wednesday evening.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the ugly incident, which affected two buildings, including the control rooms, music and radio studios, as “unfortunate.”

It would be recalled that the fire outbreak, as confirmed in a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), signed by its Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, emanated from an air conditioning unit before escalating to adjoining buildings.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the unfortunate incident at Radio Nigeria’s Lagos office is worrisome and a big loss to the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, management and staff of the radio station, considering property worth millions of Naira destroyed by the fire outbreak.

He said, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the report of the fire outbreak that occurred at the Radio Nigeria Broadcasting House in Ikoyi on Wednesday evening. The incident is unfortunate considering the amount of properties and equipment destroyed during the inferno.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the management and staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), particularly those in Radio Nigeria’s Lagos Office.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also commended the LASEMA Response Team, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service and LASAMBUS officials for responding swiftly to combat and completely extinguishing the fire and preventing loss of lives.

