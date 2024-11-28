FG to conduct census in 2025, says NPC

IBRAHIM QUADRI with agency reports

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, has given assurance that Nigeria’s long-overdue national census will be conducted in 2025.

Kwarra made this disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the 2024 Anniversary of the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD).

Nigeria last conducted a population census in 2006, despite the United Nations’ recommendation for countries to hold one every 10 years.

The exercise which was scheduled for 2023, was postponed twice under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which opted to allow the incoming government to oversee the process.

With the latest development, the NPC chairman explained that the delay in conducting the census has hindered Nigeria’s ability to effectively assess population needs and allocate resources, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

“This gap in accurate population data poses challenges in tailoring reproductive health services and interventions to specific demographic groups, ultimately undermining progress toward reducing maternal mortality and improving access to family planning,” Kwarra stated.

Kwarra highlighted that the lack of up-to-date population data has significantly impacted decision-making across various sectors.

“The major setback Nigeria faces is the delay in conducting a population and housing census, which is fundamental for informed decision-making,” he noted.

He further reiterated the importance of accurate data in driving social progress and inclusivity.

“We are gathered in the spirit of a shared commitment to progress, inclusivity, and the empowerment of individuals, particularly women and young people. Our focus is on advancing sexual and reproductive health, eliminating gender-based violence (GBV), and promoting equal opportunities for everyone in our nation,” Kwarra stated.

