FG officially hands over $3.02bn Port Harcourt-Aba Railway section to Railway Corporation

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government on Thursday, officially handed over the completed 62km Port Harcourt-Aba Section of the Eastern Narrow Gauge (Port Harcourt – Maiduguri) Railway Project to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC.

The over $3.02 billion, Port Harcourt-Aba Section of the railway project as disclosed by the consultants, was officially handed over to the Nigerian Railway Corporation, six months later after it was commissioned in May, 2024.

Our correspondent reports that the project contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, a Chinese firm, at a brief ceremony in Port Harcourt, first handed over all the project assets for the Port Harcourt – Aba Section of the Eastern Narrow – Gauge Railway Project to the Federal Ministry of Transportation, who later handed over the maintenance of the entire project to the Railway Corporation.

Project Supervisor for the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Ayo Dada who performed the official handover to the Nigerian Railway Corporation shortly after receiving all the completed projects expressed satisfaction with the entire process as well as the construction of the rail project which he said will bring development to the area, and also boost the economy of both the states and country.

According to him, “the handed-over assets handed over to the Ministry by the contractors include; the dismantled tracks 283.060 km, rehabilitation and reconstruction of subgrade 62.800 km, supply and laying rail for the main line 62.800 km, laying rail for the siding lines 5.690km, rehabilitation and reconstruction of 27 sets of the turnouts at Port Harcourt station, Elelenwo station, Obuzor station, Umugo station and Aba station, rehabilitation of the existing 4 steel bridges at DK6+807.2, DK10+858.6, DK13+243.8 and DK27+469.2, reconstruction of 1 concrete bridge at DK4+252, rehabilitation of 10 existing culverts, reconstruction of 12 new culverts, reconstruction of 35 level crossings and construction of 33,275 m drainage to the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT), the Client, upon the handover inspections of the various completed assets.

“The attached lists comprise details of all such assets in each of the ancillary for the Subgrade, Structure & Permanent Way work of the Port Harcourt – Aba section of the project.

“The Contractor has submitted the technical specifications and maintenance manual of the Port Harcourt – Aba section of the project to the Consultant, Khairi – Jamub Global Services and the Client, FMOT, with the Consultant, Khairi – Jamub Global Services Limited, bearing witness.”

He assured that with the completion and hand over of the Port Harcourt – Aba section of the project, the project will now be extended to Maiduguri.

“Of course, you know this is a transportation from Port Harcourt to Aba, and this project is going to boost the economy of both cities and states, and it is also going to bring development to the areas.”

In his brief speech, the Managing Director, of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Ben Iloanusi commended the federal government and the Ministry of Transportation for the handover, noting that it will help them carryout their operation as required.

Iloanusi, who was represented by the Deputy Manager (Civil), NRC, Engr. Adesegun Ogunade said the project will also benefit Nigerians who happens to be the end users.

He noted that the rail line which is now in operation has already started cushioning the pains of high transportation caused by the effect of the state of the economy, on the people.

He said, “The commercial aspect of the train has been running, and it has been on for some times now, and passengers have been testifying. It is easier, faster and cheaper for them to travel through the train from Port Harcourt to Aba.

“So, the are already feeling the dividends of the government as they materialize.

He assured that the remaining sections of the project would be completed as promised by the government, and also hinted that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of workers and passengers.

“A lot of security measures have been taken to safeguard both passengers and the facilities. The issue of the vigilante are taking charge too. We all own these properties and we are supposed to take charge of them.

“Then, at the federal government level, the Transport Ministry and the presidency have their own security measures too.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2