29.2 C
Lagos
November 28, 2024
Trending now

Optiva, MBR and BI-Courtney set to host Christmas Festival at Murtala Muhammed…

General Olufemi Oluyede screens at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Briefing House of Reps Press corps on a bill for Acts to…

Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

Nnamdi Kanu may be released soon by Tinubu –Bianca Ojukwu

Access Bank Completes Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bankis in  Angola ,Sierra Leone

Dangote refinery is Nigeria’s pride – former NOA boss

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 28,2024

Plateau govt signs MoU to enhance sustainable solar energy in rural communities…

Refineries: Experts hinge fuel price crash on forex, international crude prices

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Briefing House of Reps Press corps on a bill for Acts to Establish Nat’l Commission for Technology Transfer, Acquisition held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo094

The member representing Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency of Akwa-Ibom state  Hon, Clement Jimbo (right), briefing the House of Representatives Press Corps on a bill for an Acts to Establish National Commission for Technology Transfer, Acquisition and Promotion to monitor continuously, the inflow of foreign products/Technology to Nigeria and for related matters which he sponsor that passed second Reading at the National Assembly in Abuja Wednesday… Photo:  Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes of late Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah ,died at 53 held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Meeting of House Committee on Banking Regulations with stakeholders, at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Inaugural meeting, members House of Rep Committee on livestock development held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO