Best Private School Award confirms Caleb Group’s conformity to quality assurance standards -Adebogun

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Ola Adebogun, has described the Lagos State Best Approved Private Primary School for 2024 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award presented by the Office of Education Quality Assurance in the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to Caleb International School as a confirmation of the school’s insistence on due process, recruitment of high quality staff and conformity to quality assurance standards stipulated by government and other regulatory bodies in the nation’s education sector.

Adebogun, who said this in his remarks on the award, stressed that the Caleb Group of Schools noted with delight the Office of Education Quality Assurance’ recognition of the school’s outstanding commitment to excellence in teaching and significant contributions to quality education.

He stated that the Office of Education Quality Assurance’ remark that the school’s passion and perseverance serve as inspiration to both learners and educators was a further confirmation that the Caleb Group of Schools was setting the pace for others to follow.

The renowned Educationist noted that the award was a testimony that the school had lived up to its expectation of ensuring production of quality students that would contribute positively to national growth.

Adebogun explained that the feat was achieved with the concerted efforts of both the academic and non – academic staff of the Group of Schools who were committed to the educational development and well – being of students principally for the production of quality manpower and capacity building for national advancement.

He recalled that same Office of Education Quality Assurance in the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education had in the past noted in the Whole School Evaluation (WSE) exercise then carried out that the school was of high standard with remarkable learners’ achievement both nationally and internationally.

The Visitor to Caleb University, however commended the Office of Education Quality Assurance for its recognition of outstanding performance of schools, regular evaluation exercise and insistence on sanity in the state education sector, thereby averting the tragedy of churning out sub – standard products.

Adebogun assured the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Nigerian academic community that Caleb Group of Schools would implement to the later the advice to continue to strive hard to sustain its excellent record as manifested with the various recognition and awards.

For a better society