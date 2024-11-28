19 year old, three others arrested in Anambra for kidnapping

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

19-year-old Ifechukwu Ibesimako has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command with three other accomplices for kidnapping.

The suspects were nabbed on Wednesday by Police operatives attached to the Oba Police Divisional Headquarters in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state after the payment of N200,000 ransom had been paid for the victim’s release.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the suspects were arrested midweek at around 11:54 am.

He said the operatives also rescued two female victims, aged 15 to 19 years, in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to Ikenga, preliminary investigations revealed that Ifechukwu Ibesimako, aged 19, from Aboji Village, Oba, and his three accomplices lured their victims through social media chats, proposing friendship and then holding them hostage until their relatives paid a ransom for their release.

Ikenga further said that the arrest of the suspects revealed further criminal activities in the area, as well as a report of another female victim who had already paid a ransom and been released months ago.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while advising youths to be cautious of the people they meet on social media, directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Kidnapping/Robby Squad for a comprehensive investigation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2