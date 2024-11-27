30.2 C
Woman seeks divorce 2 weeks after wedding

by GODGIFT045

A woman, Wuraola Surajudeen, on Wednesday prayed an Area Court in Ilorin, to grant her divorce two weeks after her marriage to husband, Surajudeen Iya-Onitasi on grounds of “lack of love and affection”.

She told the court that she was once married before her wedding to Iya-Onitasi.

”I divorced my former husband due to pressure from my mother.

“My former husband became a religious fanatic after our marriage and my parents were against him.

“I was introduced to my present husband and we got along smoothly, but immediately after the marriage, I developed hatred for him,”she said.

The defendant, had told the court that his wife left the house without his consent, saying that she was tired of the marriage.

He, however, said that he tried on different occasions to consummate the union but she refused to allow him, so he let her be.

“I want her to pay back the N20,000 dowry I paid for her hand in marriage,” he said.

The Presiding Judge, Hammed Ajumonbi ordered the petitioner to pay back the dowry.

Ajumonbi adjourned the case until Dec. 4, for pronouncement of divorce.

