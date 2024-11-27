25.2 C
Visit of Int’l Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter to Kano state Legislators in Abuja

by Peter Anayo080

From left: Chairperson International Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter Bilikisu Ibrahim Suleiman, Hon. Abdulmuminu Jubrin and Chairman House of Representatives Northern Caucus Alhassan Ado Doguwa, during a visit of International Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter to the Kano state Legislators at the National Assembly in Abuja … Photo:  Anayo Opara.

 

