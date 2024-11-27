Tinubu appoints M.K.O. Abiola’s son, Jami’u, as SSA on linguistics and foreign matters

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Jami’u Abiola as his Senior Special Assistant on Linguistics and Foreign Matters.

Mr Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said Abiola’s appointment took effect from Nov. 14.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jami’u is the son of the late business mogul and presumed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Imohiosen said that the appointment was in line with the provisions of the Certain Political and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) Act 2008, as amended.

NAN also reports that until his appointment, Abiola served as Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties in the Office of the Vice-President.

The president urged the new appointee to work closely with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment. (NAN)