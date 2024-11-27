Symposium for young persons holds Dec. 29

A Symposium for young persons to help re-orient and refocus them on values, health, career and personal development will hold on December 29, 2024 at Umuezee-ocha Hall, Ezuhu Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the Programme Co-ordinator, Uche Ajuruchi Jovinus, KSM, the venue is deliberately chosen for a purpose, adding that concerted efforts are being made to contact distinguished scholars and dignitaries to make presentations on relevant issues including Mental Health and Wellness; Vocational Skills; Nation Building/Community Development, and Personal Development.

He said: “We have decided that the Keynote Address will be delivered by no less a personality than Nze Engr. Nnamdi Oparaji, KSC, a renowned technocrat and the Traditional Prime Minister of Ngurunweke Autonomous Community”.

He said: “We have decided that the Keynote Address will be delivered by no less a personality than Nze Engr. Nnamdi Oparaji, KSC, a renowned technocrat and the Traditional Prime Minister of Ngurunweke Autonomous Community”.

The Guest Speakers are: Dr. (Mrs.) Georgy Onyemaechi, Speaker on “Personal Development”; Engr. Chima Eke, Service Engineer, Transit Support Ltd., while the Speaker on “The Need for Vocational Skills” is Dr. Aguwa Ikechukwu

A Clinical Psychologist with the National Psychiatric Hospital Lagos will speak on “Mental Health and Wellness.”

The Special Invitees include: Chief (Engr.) Bart Nwibe; Managing Director, Seggoffs Energy Service; Njoku T.A. (UK); and Speaker on “The Role of the Youths in Nation Development” Ume Gerald O.

“It is necessary to emphasize that there will be other side attractions like: Comedy; Free medical outreach for the Elderly and young persons on December 28; Interactive sessions on selected issues; Presentation of materials to students writing the May/June SSCE as well as some undergraduate students in tertiary institutions; and Opportunity for bonding and social networking among the participants”, he added.

For a better society