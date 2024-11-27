Shettima lauds volume of trade between Nigeria, China

. Describes it as highest in Africa

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has expressed satisfaction with the continuous increase in the volume of trade between Nigeria and China.

This is contained in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Vice-President, Mr Stanley Nkwocha on Wednesday.

Shettima made this known when he received a delegation from China, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Mr Zhang Qingwei

According to Shettima, trade between Nigeria and China is one of the highest in Africa.

“In 2023, our trade relations with China got to 22.6 billion dollars, one of the highest in Africa, if not the highest, and that trade relationship is growing by 33 per cent every year.

“Mind you, the Nigerian economy is picking up but that did not stop our business relationship with China. I want to reassure you that we will support you in whatever way we can. We believe in you, we respect you and we cherish our relationship.”

Shettima stressed the need to strengthen relations between the two countries which have spanned over 50 years for the benefit of both nations.

”Nigeria and China have enjoyed warm bilateral relations for 53 years, dating back to 1971 and this friendship is evident in the numerous high-level visits between the two nations, including the recent visit of President Bola Tinubu to China in September 2024. These visits have fostered deeper cooperation and strengthened ties between the two nations,” Shettima said.

The vice president, who expressed his admiration for China’s culture and traditions, said the country was already making its mark among the committee of nations.

Shettima also called for greater engagements between the two friendly countries.

“This is the time when there should be greater South-South cooperation. There should be greater engagement between China and Nigeria. For us, it is also time to strengthen ties.”

Shettima, who assured the delegation that Nigeria supports the One China policy, expressed optimism that Nigeria would surmount its security challenges.

The vice president, therefore, appealed for support from China in that regard.

”You have mentioned security; there can never be peace without development and there can never be development without peace. We really want to reposition the security architecture of our country. We are investing in technology and we need your support, we need your cooperation and your partnership,” he said.

Earlier, Zhang, said the strategic partnership between Nigeria and China was opening a new page of relationship between the two countries.

Zhang said China was ready to move the relationship to a new high.

“In September this year, President Tinubu attended the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and also had a State visit.

”President Tinubu and Xi Jinping jointly announced to elevate Nigeria-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter of relations.

“China stands ready to work with Nigeria to implement the important consensus between our leaders on the outcome of the summit and elevate Nigeria- China relations to a new height,” he said.

He also pointed to the need for Nigeria and China to support each other politically, adding that Tinubu was committed to economic diversification, and China is ready to support Nigeria’s developmental expedition. (NAN)