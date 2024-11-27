Okpebholo approves free rides for Edo people

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved free bus services for the people of the State through the State-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS).

According to a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the initiative was part of Governor Okpebholo administration’s drive to entrench his policy direction, “A NEW EDO HAS RISEN”.

The free bus service which covers Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial districts of Edo State (Intra and Inter city routes), is part of the commitment of Governor Okpebholo to enhance the welfare of all Edo people.

“The bus services will ease the transportation stress of the people. Our people who plan to move around within the Benin metropolis and out will be able to do that without any extra financial burdens.

“Edo Central like Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Irrua, Uromi, and other places are also part of the routes the free transportation services will cover.

“Edo North is fully captured. Agbede, Auchi, Okpella, Fugar, and other parts of Edo North are covered in the free transportation scheme of Governor Monday Okpebholo,” Itua explained.