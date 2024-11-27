30.2 C
Lagos
November 27, 2024
Trending now

Onitsha South LG chairman lauds APGA national chairman over supreme court victory

Woman seeks divorce 2 weeks after wedding

Okpebholo approves free rides for Edo people

N7 Trillion required to meet Lagos yearly needs- Gov. Sanwo- Olu

Nigerian bags peace award, advocates bold fiscal reforms

Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru , birthday @ 75 ,thanksgiving service/reception held in…

Visit of Int’l Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter to…

NGO screens 300 children for HIV, hepatitis in Ikoyi

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27,2024

Obasanjo commissions 2.7KM road in Osun

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & EconomyFinanceLatest newsNewsOpinionTransport & Motoring

Okpebholo approves free rides for Edo people

by GODGIFT045

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has approved free bus services for the people of the State through the State-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS).

According to a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, the initiative was part of Governor Okpebholo administration’s drive to entrench his policy direction, “A NEW EDO HAS RISEN”.

The free bus service which covers Benin metropolis and the three Senatorial districts of Edo State (Intra and Inter city routes), is part of the commitment of Governor Okpebholo to enhance the welfare of all Edo people.

“The bus services will ease the transportation stress of the people. Our people who plan to move around within the Benin metropolis and out will be able to do that without any extra financial burdens.

“Edo Central like Ekpoma, Iruekpen, Irrua, Uromi, and other places are also part of the routes the free transportation services will cover.

“Edo North is fully captured. Agbede, Auchi, Okpella, Fugar, and other parts of Edo North are covered in the free transportation scheme of Governor Monday Okpebholo,” Itua explained.

Related posts

Julius Berger, delivering long-lasting projects nationwide –NIPR…….Lauds Oborevwori’s audacious projects in Delta  

Bisiriyu Olaoye

NDDC Harvests Rice in Edo, Boosts Food Security

Editor

Experts task FG on IOC’s fiscal incentives to raise productio

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO