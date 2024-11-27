24.9 C
Lagos
November 27, 2024
Trending now

Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

Nnamdi Kanu may be released soon by Tinubu –Bianca Ojukwu

Access Bank Completes Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bankis in  Angola ,Sierra Leone

Dangote refinery is Nigeria’s pride – former NOA boss

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 28,2024

Plateau govt signs MoU to enhance sustainable solar energy in rural communities…

Refineries: Experts hinge fuel price crash on forex, international crude prices

Uzodimma to journalists: Take steps to promote ethical reporting

Gov Adeleke’s 2nd Anniversary: Adigun congratulates Adeleke….. Says his administration brings peace,…

Supreme Court bars Njoku from parading himself as APGA national chairman

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

by Peter Anayo028

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in 2023, Peter Obi has commended Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL for revitalising the Port Harcourt refinery, noting Nigerians deserve clarity and accountability regarding the management of the nation’s vital oil resources.

 

The refinery eventually commenced operations on Tuesday, having undergone rehabilitation and modernisation.

 

The refinery with 210,000 bpd refining capacity located at Alesa, Eleme, in Port Harcourt, comprises two operational units established in 1965 and 1989.

 

In a Wednesday post via his X handle, Mr Obi hailed NNPCL for fulfilling its promises.

 

He said, “I wish to congratulate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for fulfilling the long-standing promise of revamping the old Port Harcourt refinery.

 

“The refinery, which comes on stream today boasts an installed production capacity of 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Approximately 200 trucks are expected to load products daily from the refinery.”

 

The former Anambra Governor noted the revival should impact fuel prices and the country’s overall economy.

 

“Additionally, news of the Kaduna refinery’s revival is promising, as it is expected to boost productivity, improve transportation, and alleviate economic burdens across the country,” noted Mr Obi.

 

Mr Obi further tasked the company to ensure transparency in its operations by keeping Nigerians abreast of necessary information.

 

“While we acknowledge these achievements as a step in the right direction, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of transparency in the operations of the NNPC.”

 

He stressed that Nigerians “deserve clarity and accountability regarding the management of the nation’s vital oil resources, ensuring that the benefits of increased refining capacity reach every Nigerian and that the gains are used to support long-term development.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Plateau records 99% reduction in poliomyelitis cases – Expert

Editor

NDDC Harvests Rice in Edo, Boosts Food Security

Editor

Lagos applauds Supreme Court ruling on Lottery Regulation

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO