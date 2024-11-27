Obi asks NNPCL to be transparent as Port Harcourt refinery begins operation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in 2023, Peter Obi has commended Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL for revitalising the Port Harcourt refinery, noting Nigerians deserve clarity and accountability regarding the management of the nation’s vital oil resources.

The refinery eventually commenced operations on Tuesday, having undergone rehabilitation and modernisation.

The refinery with 210,000 bpd refining capacity located at Alesa, Eleme, in Port Harcourt, comprises two operational units established in 1965 and 1989.

In a Wednesday post via his X handle, Mr Obi hailed NNPCL for fulfilling its promises.

He said, “I wish to congratulate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for fulfilling the long-standing promise of revamping the old Port Harcourt refinery.

“The refinery, which comes on stream today boasts an installed production capacity of 60,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Approximately 200 trucks are expected to load products daily from the refinery.”

The former Anambra Governor noted the revival should impact fuel prices and the country’s overall economy.

“Additionally, news of the Kaduna refinery’s revival is promising, as it is expected to boost productivity, improve transportation, and alleviate economic burdens across the country,” noted Mr Obi.

Mr Obi further tasked the company to ensure transparency in its operations by keeping Nigerians abreast of necessary information.

“While we acknowledge these achievements as a step in the right direction, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of transparency in the operations of the NNPC.”

He stressed that Nigerians “deserve clarity and accountability regarding the management of the nation’s vital oil resources, ensuring that the benefits of increased refining capacity reach every Nigerian and that the gains are used to support long-term development.”

