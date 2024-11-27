Nnamdi Kanu may be released soon by Tinubu –Bianca Ojukwu

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has indicated that President Bola Tinubu may soon order the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking during the 13th memorial anniversary of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu in Owerri Tuesday, the minister said, ” I believe President Tinubu understands the importance of Kanu’s release.” Pointing out that freeing Kanu would expose criminal elements who have used his detention as a cover to perpetrate crimes in the Southeast.

Speaking on the theme “Unifying the Igbo Race,” the minister called for an end to the violence and insecurity in the Southeast

The minister noted, “The Igbo people are not known for harming their own.”

She however stressed the need for collective action to reclaim the region from criminality and insecurity.

“The release of Nnamdi Kanu is paramount to separating genuine freedom fighters from criminals causing mayhem in the Southeast. Our people face existential threats, and we must act to restore peace,” she said.

She lamented that, years after the passing of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Southeast has become a region marked by violence and insecurity, forcing many to flee their homes.

“Communities are empty. Our illustrious sons and daughters have fled. Kidnappers now abduct their brothers for ransom. This is not what Dim Ojukwu fought for,” she said.

Bianca Ojukwu underscored the need for President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, asserting that his freedom would help identify those criminals hiding under IPOB to wreak havoc.

“President Tinubu understands the importance of Kanu’s release. It will expose the masqueraders behind the violence and help restore order. I will do whatever it takes to ensure His Excellency grants this request,” she stated.

She also decried the imposition of violent “sit-at-home” orders in the Southeast, which she said contradict the ideals of self-determination and have stifled economic activities in the region.

“Ndigbo are enterprising and their brother’s keepers. We must reclaim our land and continue to propagate the ideals for which Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu stood.”

Bianca Ojukwu’s call adds to the growing clamor for the release of Nnamdi Kanu as a means to address insecurity and foster unity in the Southeast.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2