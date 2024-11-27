Nigerian Students Body Back NDDC, Disclaim Plot for Protest

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone B, has dissociated itself from a plot to protest against the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by a group of students which it described as impostors.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Port Harcourt, the NANS, Zone B Coordinator, Comrade Isaac Ogieva, stated that the umbrella body of Nigerian students was not involved in any such planned protest and had not authorised any individual or group to represent it.

He declared: “As a law-abiding and responsible organisation, NANS Zone B remains steadfast and committed to promoting the welfare and interests of Nigerian students through peaceful and constructive means.

“We urge all students and the general public to disregard any information or propaganda suggesting that NANS, Zone B is involved in any planned protest against the NDDC.”

“We want to use this medium to appreciate Dr Samuel Ogbuku-led NDDC management for their support in providing solar light, awarding foreign scholarships, and building hostels and classrooms across our region’s various higher institutions of learning.”

Ogieva also commended the NDDC Board and Management for promoting youth and student empowerment programmes, especially the Youth Internship Scheme, which had reached the implementation stage.

The student leader called on “the security agencies to arrest all those responsible for sponsoring, initiating, and participating in unwholesome activities such as illegal protests that aim to cause unrest.”

Ogieva urged the management and staff of the NDDC to work hand in glove with NANS Zone B and the legitimate Niger Delta Students Union President, Comrade Scott Ogunseri and executive members ad shun imposters orchestrating violence and unrest due to their self-serving interests.

Speaking in a similar vein, the National President of the Niger Delta Students Union Government, NIDSUG, Comrade Scott Ogunseri, equally distanced the students’ body from the planned protest against the NDDC.

He stated: “The proposed protest, initiated by Mr. Romes Emieye Kemepade and Mr. Idowu Ayemobuwa (Hero), is unauthorized and illegitimate. We condemn such calls and advise our members, IOCs, Parastatals, and Ministries to disregard any information from these Impostors.

“We acknowledge the NDDC management’s laudable projects and programmes that benefit our students. We intend to foster peace, unity, and growth in our region, not promote crisis.”

Comrade Ogunseri, also urged the security agencies to arrest anyone participating in unauthorised protests, pledging that the students would continue to dialogue with the NDDC for regional development.

The NIDSUG National President appealed to the NDDC to approve the Niger Delta bursary proposed by the NIDSUG and give internship opportunities to students in the region.

He called on the NDDC to expand the Foreign postgraduate Scholarship programme to accommodate more beneficiaries, observing that more students would benefit, if the scholarships were extended to Nigerian universities to complement the Students’ loan scheme by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Comrade Ogunseri said, “We appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dr Samuel Ogbuku, a one-time Student Leader and Senior Comrade, as the MD of NDDC. This appointment is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda, as Dr. Ogbuku understands youth and students’ challenges.