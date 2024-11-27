30.2 C
Lagos
November 27, 2024
Trending now

Onitsha South LG chairman lauds APGA national chairman over supreme court victory

Woman seeks divorce 2 weeks after wedding

Okpebholo approves free rides for Edo people

N7 Trillion required to meet Lagos yearly needs- Gov. Sanwo- Olu

Nigerian bags peace award, advocates bold fiscal reforms

Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru , birthday @ 75 ,thanksgiving service/reception held in…

Visit of Int’l Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter to…

NGO screens 300 children for HIV, hepatitis in Ikoyi

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27,2024

Obasanjo commissions 2.7KM road in Osun

Champion Newspapers LTD
AviationBusiness & EconomyFinanceStock Market

Nigerian bags peace award, advocates bold fiscal reforms

by Comfort078

A Nigerian, Peter Nwachukwu, has bagged Peace Achievers Award in financial management and an honorary doctorate in leadership and financial Management from the American Management University.

Nwachukwu, also President, Madonna University Alumni Association, made this known via a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He called for bold fiscal reforms aimed at transforming Nigeria’s economic growth, enhancing security, and fostering development.

He stressed the critical need to diversify revenue streams and reduce dependency on oil, noting that the country’s tax-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio of 9.4 per cent was relatively low.

Nwachukwu also underscored the importance of aligning fiscal and monetary policies to ensure sustainable growth.

He noted that stable interest rates, inflation control, and targeted credit facilities for sectors like agriculture, technology, and manufacturing were vital.

“Effective collaboration between fiscal authorities and the Central Bank is essential to maintaining price stability and a predictable exchange rate.

“Fiscal reforms must address root causes like unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

“Creating employment and empowering marginalised communities can reduce social tensions and foster stability,” he said.

Nwachukwu also advocated empowering states to harness their unique resources thereby fostering fiscal autonomy and economic innovation.

He linked national security to economic stability, noting that insecurity disrupted agriculture, weakened investment, and fueled inflation.

He urged stakeholders to embrace bold, innovative reforms that unlock opportunities for all Nigerians.

“The solutions to our challenges lie in strengthening fiscal federalism, prioritising human and infrastructural development, and driving inclusive prosperity,” he said.

Related posts

Access Bank wins Best Digital, Best Website at 2024 digital Jurist Awards

Comfort

Shettima, Sanwo-Olu to grace Zenith Bank’s Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Ecobank Nigeria bags Deutsche Bank’s client excellence award

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO