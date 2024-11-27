Nigerian bags peace award, advocates bold fiscal reforms

A Nigerian, Peter Nwachukwu, has bagged Peace Achievers Award in financial management and an honorary doctorate in leadership and financial Management from the American Management University.

Nwachukwu, also President, Madonna University Alumni Association, made this known via a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He called for bold fiscal reforms aimed at transforming Nigeria’s economic growth, enhancing security, and fostering development.

He stressed the critical need to diversify revenue streams and reduce dependency on oil, noting that the country’s tax-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio of 9.4 per cent was relatively low.

Nwachukwu also underscored the importance of aligning fiscal and monetary policies to ensure sustainable growth.

He noted that stable interest rates, inflation control, and targeted credit facilities for sectors like agriculture, technology, and manufacturing were vital.

“Effective collaboration between fiscal authorities and the Central Bank is essential to maintaining price stability and a predictable exchange rate.

“Fiscal reforms must address root causes like unemployment, poverty, and inequality.

“Creating employment and empowering marginalised communities can reduce social tensions and foster stability,” he said.

Nwachukwu also advocated empowering states to harness their unique resources thereby fostering fiscal autonomy and economic innovation.

He linked national security to economic stability, noting that insecurity disrupted agriculture, weakened investment, and fueled inflation.

He urged stakeholders to embrace bold, innovative reforms that unlock opportunities for all Nigerians.

“The solutions to our challenges lie in strengthening fiscal federalism, prioritising human and infrastructural development, and driving inclusive prosperity,” he said.