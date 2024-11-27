More Nigerians to access digital healthcare as Airtel partners Mobihealth

Blessing Taiwo

Airtel Nigeria has signed a partnership agreement with Mobihealth International to provide digital healthcare services across Nigeria.

The agreement was done at Airtel’s office in Lagos, with an objective to offer

telemedicine services to all, particularly those in underserved regions.

The collaboration will allow Nigerians to access affordable, 24/7 teleconsultations with licensed healthcare professionals via mobile phones.

Mobihealth’s platform also offers prescription services, medication delivery, and access to international medical specialists.

Airtel, the country’s second-biggest telco’s extensive network infrastructure, will enable MobiHealth to extend its services to remote and rural areas, addressing the challenges of limited doctor availability, high healthcare costs, and a shortage of medical facilities.

According to the parties, the initiative is expected to be a significant step toward improving healthcare access in Nigeria and is seen as a potential model for expanding digital healthcare services across Africa.

The Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, stated, “We believe that telemedicine will play a crucial role in Nigeria’s healthcare future.

“Our partnership with Mobihealth showcases our dedication to providing innovative solutions that significantly improve the lives of Nigerians.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Mobihealth, Dr Funmi Adewara, said, “This partnership with Airtel is a major milestone in our mission to democratize healthcare in Africa.

“Together, we will offer a lifeline to millions who face barriers to accessing timely, affordable, and quality medical care. Our telehealth platform will provide convenient access to qualified doctors, diagnostics, and treatments, ensuring that no one is left behind.”