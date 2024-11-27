25.2 C
Lagos
November 27, 2024
Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru , birthday @ 75 ,thanksgiving service/reception held in…

Visit of Int’l Federation of Women Lawyers Association Kano state Chapter to…

NGO screens 300 children for HIV, hepatitis in Ikoyi

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 27,2024

Obasanjo commissions 2.7KM road in Osun

NNPC Ltd Reaffirms Progress on Port Harcourt Refinery and Addresses Misleading Claims

Tinubu orders NNPCL to reactivate Warri, Kaduna Refineries as PH Refinery finally…

Anambra targets N10bn monthly revenue from tax

Ebonyi: Nwifuru suspends Commissioners, Perm Secs, others for gross misconduct, dereliction of…

IBEDC partners special investigative prosecution task force on recovery of outstanding debts

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru , birthday @ 75 ,thanksgiving service/reception held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0106

L-r…  Emeritus Chairman of Punch Newspapers, Ajibola Ogunshola; Publisher, The Guardian Newspapers, Celebrant/Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru; President Dangote Group Aliko Dangote, during birthday thanksgiving/ reception for Lady Maiden at 75 held at Federal Place hotel in Lagos on 23/11/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …Vicar and Archdeacon of Ikoyi ·(Anglican Communion) Venerable Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi  his wife  Engr. (Mrs). Ibidappa; Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, The Rt. Rev. Ifedola  Okupevi, his wife Mrs. Modupe; Publisher,  The Guardian Newspapers, Celebrant/Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru; Secretary to the State GovernmentBarr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin,d uring the thanksgiving service at our saviour Church TBS.

L-r… Publisher, The Guardian Newspapers, Celebrant/Lady Maiden Alex- Ibru, her Children, Uvie Peile, Toke ibru, Anita Ibru, Ose Awali and Tive Ibru, during the church service.

L-r …Former Governor of Ogun State Aremo Olusegun Osoba;  Publisher of Vanguard newspapers. Prince Sam Amuka; President Dangote group Aliko DangoteExecutive Director of The GuardianToke Alex Ibru.

L-r …Gen Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) , his wife  Mrs Gwendolyn; wife of the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mrs. Rita Amuka her husband Prince Sam Amuka.

L-R… Founder and Senior Pastor of House on The Rock, Paul Adefarasin; Dr Bolaji Osagie Onalaja and  Dr Stanley Ikwuagwu.

L-r … Adeniran Buky ; founder of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria Limited, Sir Olu Okeowo his wife Lady Adejoke .

L-r …Mrs Kikelomo Abati; Aliko Dangote; MrsTokunbo Adeola  and Reuben Abati .

L-r… Kunle Sanyaolu; Executive Secretary at Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Mr Feyi Smith;  Former, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian Newspaper, Mr Martins Oloja.

L-r… Dr Bayo Taiwo his wife Dr (Mrs) Femi Taiwo and Dr Ladi Awosika.

L-r… Wife of forme governor of Ogun state  Chief Aderinsola Osoba. with  former Minister of Industry, Chief (Mrs.) Nike Akande.

L-rAccess Bank CEO, Aig-Imoukhuede ; President Dangote group Aliko Dangote; Celebrant/Lady Maiden Alex Ibru;  former Governor  of Ogun State Aremo Olusegun Osoba ,and others ,during the cutting of cake to make 75 years birthday of Lady Maiden Alex Ibru at federal palace hotel in Lagos  .on 23/11/2024… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

