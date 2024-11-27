Gov Adeleke’s 2nd Anniversary: Adigun congratulates Adeleke….. Says his administration brings peace, stability, infrastructural development to Osu

Managing Director, Sammya Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Stephen Adigun, has sent a message of congratulations to Governor Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi on the occasion of their second year anniversary in the office.

Adigun said Gov Adeleke’s administration has impacted positively on Osun State in term of peace and steady progress in the last two years

Adigun in a congratulatory message he issued and signed on Tuesday to mark the occasion of Governor Adeleke second year anniversary in office said Gov Adeleke in the last two years has bring about stability, peace and infrastructural development to the state.

He said in the statement: ” I congratulate His Excellency, Gov. Ademola Adeleke, a God-fearing personality who is endowed with the spirit of urbanity, sound mind as he marks his second year in office.

“We are proud to have a cool headed man, with divine backing like you, to take Osun state to the next level that we are all yearnings for

“I acknowledged that the past two years of your administration had been that of divine participation. Despite paucity of funds, you recorded monumental achievements in critical sectors in spite of other daunting challenges that you met on ground.

“While asserting that you had laid the necessary foundation for lasting and enduring progress in the area of Infrastructural developments in the state, I still wish God gives you more energy and good health to continue piloting the affairs of our dear state.

“I urge the people of Osun State to support Governor Adeleke and his government in an efforts to raise the bar of socio-economic development in the State”.

Continuing Adigun said, “it would be recalled that Governor Ademola Adeleke had declared that his administration would surpassed the annual good governance target it set while assuming office on November 27, 2022.

“When he assumed office, he had benchmarks and deliverables according to each sector and he sets milestones to achieve in health, education, infrastructures, ICT, agriculture, youth, women among others. I looked back and I can tell you Adeleke performed beyond our expectations”.

