Firm launches mobile app to ease travel process

Infotech

Flymate Travel Limited, travel solutions provider, has announced the launch of Visadoc, designed to simplify and improve travel experiences worldwide.

 

The mobile app features a seamless visa application process, allowing users to apply for visas, complete documentation, and schedule biometric appointments directly within the app.

 

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Flymate Travel Limited, Gbenga Badmus, explained how Visadoc aims to aid travelers by offering a seamless platform that streamlines the travel process, from visa applications to booking accommodations and flights.

 

He also highlighted that Visadoc provides personalized travel recommendations based on individual preferences and interests, powered by advanced algorithms.

 

According to Badmus, Visadoc includes secure electronic payment options, enabling users to conveniently pay for fees and other charges.

 

He also noted that travelers can stay informed with real-time updates on flight statuses, weather conditions, and travel advisories.

 

Badmus concluded by expressing the company’s commitment to revolutionising travel and making the entire process more accessible and convenient for users globally.

 

“Visadoc is designed to offer customized services to the end users. With its help, applicants can apply with ease by doing it themselves end to end. By completing the documentation process and waiting for the biometric capture invite. Without putting a physical face to the agent’s office,” he stated.

 

The Project Manager at Flymate Travel Limited, Abdullahi Yusuf, stated that families and individuals with specific needs and preferences are a key target audience for travel brands.

 

He explained that family travelers seek visas for destinations and accommodations that cater to the interests and safety of their children. They prioritize family-friendly activities, spacious accommodations, and convenient amenities.

 

Yusuf also mentioned that the target markets for a public travel tracking app include frequent travelers, commuters, tourists, and individuals who need to obtain their visas.

 

The project manager further emphasised the firm’s commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the travel experience and provide exceptional customer service.

 

He added that by utilising data and user feedback, the company aims to continuously refine and improve the app to meet the evolving needs of travelers.

