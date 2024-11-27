FG moves to review Anti-Torture Act in line  with international best practices

The Federal Government on Wednesday, restated its commitment to ensuring the review of Anti-Torture Act, 2017, in line with international best practice.

Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, stated this at a sensitization/advocacy in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the advocacy was organised for law enforcement organisations; ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and relevant stakeholders on United Nations Convention Against Torture (UNCAT).

Jedy-Agba, represented by Dr Omozojie Okoboh, Chief State Counsel and member of the National Committee against Torture, said there was need for collaboration and cooperation in speaking with one voice against the perpetrators of torture and for those who suffer at their hands.

She assured that plans were ongoing to review the Anti Torture Act and Regulations to expand the definition of torture and improve mechanisms to discourage and eradicate torture in detention places,” like police stations, prisons, and other detention facilities.

She urged the stakeholders to support measures aimed at rooting out torture in Nigeria, in line with UNCAT and the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) laws and legal instruments.

“This sensitization event was initiated in fulfilment of the mandate of the committee and the Federal Ministry of Justice, as part of measures to eradicate the use of torture by public officials, particularly law enforcement agencies.

“The session also focuses on strategic interaction between stakeholders to address concerns and challenges associated with implementing anti-torture measures in compliance with international obligations.

“As you are aware, Nigeria is signatory to various international treaties and conventions such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the United Nations Convention against Torture.

“All of these guarantee human rights of both citizens as well as persons in detention.

“Further to these treaties, the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (UNSPT) visited Nigeria in September 2024 and assessed our places of detention.

“While the formal report of the UNSPT is still being awaited, the Ministry of Justice has deemed it fit to organise this workshop to sensitize law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders on obligations against the use of torture, particularly in our places of detention,” she said.

Jedy-Agba acknowledged that the government also had the responsibility to ensure restitution and rehabilitation of victims of torture.

“I therefore admonish and encourage participants at this sensitization session to work as champions of Federal Government’s policy against torture, shun the use of torture against citizens and institute anti-torture measures when you return to your various institutions and organisations.”

NAN reports that the Anti-Torture Act, 2017 is Nigeria’s primary law that prohibits torture and other forms of inhuman treatment.