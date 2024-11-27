29.2 C
Lagos
November 27, 2024
Trending now

Access Bank Completes Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bankis in  Angola ,Sierra Leone

Dangote refinery is Nigeria’s pride – former NOA boss

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 28,2024

Plateau govt signs MoU to enhance sustainable solar energy in rural communities…

Refineries: Experts hinge fuel price crash on forex, international crude prices

Uzodimma to journalists: Take steps to promote ethical reporting

Gov Adeleke’s 2nd Anniversary: Adigun congratulates Adeleke….. Says his administration brings peace,…

Supreme Court bars Njoku from parading himself as APGA national chairman

President may release Nnamdi Kanu soon –Bianca Ojukwu

FG moves to review Anti-Torture Act in line  with international best practices

Champion Newspapers LTD
EnergyFeaturesSports

Dangote refinery is Nigeria’s pride – former NOA boss

by Editor079

 

Former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Idi Farouk, has described Dangote Oil Refinery as Nigeria’s pride that must be guided against any sabotage.

Farouk, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, advised President Bola Tinubu to ensure his directive on the refinery were fully implemented.

He expressed concerns that Tinubu directed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) should sell crude oil to Dangote in Naira, yet some people in the agency decided not to fully implement the order.

“Dangote is our pride. How many people have invested that much of money in Nigeria?

“ In all that he does, whatever name you wish to call him, nobody has done that, putting $20 billion dollars in any project, probably even in Africa.

“Now we have this pride, and suddenly some civil servant somewhere want to mess it up. I even had one of them having the effrontery of telling us Nigerians on television that the imported oil is better than our oil,’’ he said.

He also advised all stakeholders to join hands in ensuring that the factory survived.

He said that when the oil factory started working to its full capacity, it would save the country some dollars, and there would be availability of fuel at cheaper rate.

Farouk also called for the overhaul of the NNPCL.

Related posts

Army Recover Over 700,000 Litres Of Stolen Crude in Rivers

Editor

Woman seeks divorce 2 weeks after wedding

GODGIFT

Chevron Nigeria Ltd ensures comprehensive measures for candidate testing experience

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO