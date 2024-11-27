Court remands Yahaya Bello in EFCC custody, adjourns till Dec 10

Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the remand of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judge also adjourned till December 10, 2024, to rule on his bail application.

Bello and two others, Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalam Hudu, are facing 16 counts brought against them by the anti-graft agency.

The high-profile trial has garnered significant public interest, with implications for accountability and governance.

Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, led the EFCC’s legal team, while Joseph Dauda, SAN, represented Bello’s interests.

After taking their plea, the defendant’s counsel, Daudu, moved an application for bail. But the EFCC counsel, Pinheiro, opposed the application, saying it had expired in October.

Making clarifications, the defendant’s counsel clarified this, saying that the only relevant application before the court was the motion for bail in respect of the first defendant, which was filed on November 22.

Relying on all the paragraphs of the affidavit, he added that the bail application was also supported with a written address.

“Exhibit A, which is the public summons is very vital and the appearance of the defendant in court today, shows he has respect for the law,” he said.

The EFCC had moved for trial to commence immediately and was ready to call its first witness.

But Bello’s counsel argued that they were served with the charge at 11 pm on November 26 and that he would need time to prepare his client.

On the bail application, Daudu said the law in the country says a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

“It is within his rights to enjoy his liberty while preparing for trial,” he said.

“The prosecution’s objection is based on the fact that he is facing charges at the Federal High Court and has refused to appear to take his plea.

“The court should not use issues from another court to determine issues before the FCT High Court,” he noted.

Pointing out some paragraphs in the counter affidavit, he said the prosecution raised issues that had to do with a matter at the Federal High Court.

“When the jurisdiction of the court is challenged, the defendant need not to appear until the issues arising from the jurisdiction are resolved,” he noted.

Objecting to the submissions of Mr. Bello, counsel to EFCC held that his preliminary objection was anchored on three grounds – competence of the application; factual content of the application; and application of judicial principles and guidance.

Messrs Umar Shoaib Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu had earlier been admitted to administrative bail by the EFCC while the former governor appeared before the court for the first time.

The court adjourned to December 10 for a ruling on the bail application, adding that the defendants are to be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

Earlier a mild drama played out in the courtroom during the arraignment.

Proceedings were temporarily disrupted when Justice Anenih stormed out, citing the unruly behaviour of the courtroom crowd.

Justice Anenih, visibly irked by the chaos, announced she would not return until order was restored.

The incident prompted an unexpected intervention by the ex-governor himself. Rising from his seat, Bello addressed his followers and sympathisers in the courtroom and directed them to vacate the premises.

In a surprising display of authority, Bello positioned himself at the courtroom entrance to enforce compliance. His aides and supporters quietly obeyed, exiting the room one by one.

This act of crowd control earned him a momentary commendation for restoring calm.