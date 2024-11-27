29.2 C
Lagos
November 27, 2024
Trending now

Access Bank Completes Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bankis in  Angola ,Sierra Leone

Dangote refinery is Nigeria’s pride – former NOA boss

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 28,2024

Plateau govt signs MoU to enhance sustainable solar energy in rural communities…

Refineries: Experts hinge fuel price crash on forex, international crude prices

Uzodimma to journalists: Take steps to promote ethical reporting

Gov Adeleke’s 2nd Anniversary: Adigun congratulates Adeleke….. Says his administration brings peace,…

Supreme Court bars Njoku from parading himself as APGA national chairman

President may release Nnamdi Kanu soon –Bianca Ojukwu

FG moves to review Anti-Torture Act in line  with international best practices

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Access Bank Completes Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bankis in  Angola ,Sierra Leone

by Editor092

 

 Further to our July 14, 2023 announcement regarding the above subject, Access Holdings PLC (‘Access Holdings’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank PLC (‘Access Bank’ or ‘the Bank’) has completed the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Angola S.A and Standard Chartered Bank (Sierra Leone] Limited (‘the Acquisitions’).

 

Commenting on the completion milestone, Roosevelt Ogbonna, the MD/CEO of Access Bank PLC and CEO of the Banking Group said:

 

‘We are pleased to have successfully concluded 2 important acquisitions in Angola and Sierra Leone, affording us synergies to strengthen the quality of our earnings from both countries by significantly growing our share of the Corporate and SME banking in the two markets. The combinations represent another significant step towards our broader vision of becoming the Worlds Most Respected African Bank.’

 

The parties are working on the completion of transactions that would see Access Bank acquire Standard Chartered Bank’s subsidiaries in Cameroon,  the Gambia and its Consumer, Private and Business Banking business in Tanzania.

 

Access Holdings shall continue to make disclosures as and when required.

 

 

Related posts

Access Bank UK to acquire Mauritius-based AfrAsia Bank

Peter Anayo

Vitafoam declares 56% revenue growth revenue

Comfort

Shettima, Sanwo-Olu to grace Zenith Bank’s Tech Fair, ‘Future Forward 4.0’, in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO