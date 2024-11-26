Wale Edun Applauds Civil Service for Driving Macro-Economic Reforms

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has commended the pivotal role of Nigeria’s civil service in implementing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold macro-economic reforms.

Speaking at the launch of the Federal Civil Service Policies and Guidelines and the celebration of Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack’s 100 days in office as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the Minister noted that the country’s civil service is the backbone of national development and progress.

Addressing an audience at the Federal Ministry of Finance auditorium, Abuja, the Minister outlined the administration’s reform agenda, which seeks to reduce inflation, foster economic growth, create jobs, and alleviate poverty, noting further that civil servants are the implementers of government policies.

*Your competence, discipline, and determination on the job are the backbone of successful implementation of all policy initiatives, objectives and programmes of the Federal Government*, he said

Edun reflected on the broader challenges and opportunities facing the nation. He acknowledged the initial discomfort caused by the removal of subsidies, however, he noted that these reforms have unlocked critical resources—equivalent to 5% of Nigeria’s GDP—for reinvestment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education, areas vital for sustainable development.

The Minister also highlighted the shift in Nigeria’s economic framework from a focus on rent-seeking to genuine value creation. He pointed to sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and exports as areas of growth, with Nigerian products gaining traction across the African continent under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

*The country is undergoing a transformative shift. The opportunities now favour those who use their skills, knowledge, and energy to drive economic growth, create jobs, and reduce poverty,* he remarked

Edun underscored the centrality of the civil service in achieving these ambitious goals. He praised the leadership of Mrs. Walson-Jack, whose agenda he described as a roadmap for an innovative, technology-driven civil service that aligns with the administration’s objectives.

*Your role is critical, and your efforts are essential in ensuring the success of Nigeria’s transformation agenda,* the Minister concluded

Speaking earlier, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack stated that under her stewardship, the civil service will remain committed to the path of creating a workforce that embodies citizen’s aspirations for a new Nigeria that will be trusted and respected globally

She called on civil servants in the country to imbibe the highest degree of commitment to professionalism, meritocracy, and accountability through the fast-tracking of reform initiatives to reposition the Service for optimal performance