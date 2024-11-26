Tinubu orders NNPCL to reactivate Warri, Kaduna Refineries as PH Refinery finally begins operation

.Celebrates truck-out of products from PH plant, applauds Buhari, Export-Import Bank for initiating repairs

.As Nigerians mull reduction in pump price of petrol

.TUC, NUPENG commend FG

After several failed promises, Nigeria’s owned Port Harcourt Refinery has commenced the production of petroleum products on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Olufemi Soneye, noting the refinery kicked off with 60 percent capacity.

In his reaction, President Bola Tinubu has commended NNPCL on the successful revitalization of the refinery, saying it marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, saying the development would enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries in the country.

Port Harcourt refinery has a combined 250,000 barrels per day capacity

Soneye also noted that Port Harcourt refinery will start by processing 60,000 barrels per day of crude.

The new development comes after several failed commencement deadlines.

Onanuga said, “The President acknowledges the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all our refineries and expresses gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu commends the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

“With the successful revival of the Port Harcourt refinery, President Tinubu urges NNPC Limited to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery and the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

“These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration.

“The President underscores his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its own resources for domestic consumption.

“Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation’s infrastructure, President Tinubu calls upon individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.

“In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the President reaffirms his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security, and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. has fulfilled its pledge of re-streaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), signaling the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.

On Tuesday, trucks began loading petroleum products which include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Household Kerosene (HHK) or Kerosene, while other product slates will be dispatched as well.

Speaking during a brief ceremony to mark the commencement of products loading at the Refinery on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Group CEO, Mr. Mele Kyari described the commencement of the loadout activities as a monumental achievement for Nigeria which signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for the country.

The GCEO particularly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and understanding towards the rehabilitation project and for his persistence to ensure energy security for the country.

Kyari also expressed deep appreciation to the NNPC Ltd Board of Directors and the entire staff for their support and commitment, which crystallized into the streaming of the refinery. He also commended the contractors for doing a great job in ensuring that the refinery is delivered despite all challenges.

The GCEO further thanked Nigerians for their patience and for the legitimate expectations on the Company to deliver on the other refineries.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed congratulated the NNPC Ltd for the milestone and assured of his agency’s continued support towards the completion of rehabilitation work at the other refineries.

The PHRC rehabilitation project, is an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) project that is aimed at restoring the refinery to full functionality and renewal. It has achieved over 16 million manhours with zero Loss Time Injury (LTI).

.NNPC Ltd Reaffirms Progress on Port Harcourt Refinery and Addresses Misleading Claims

Also The Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) express heartfelt appreciation to Nigerians for their support and excitement over the safe and successful restart of the 60,000 barrels-per-day Old Port Harcourt Refinery. This achievement marks a significant step forward after years of operational challenges and underperformance.

We are, however, aware of unfounded claims by certain individuals suggesting that the refinery is not producing products. For clarity, the Old Port Harcourt Refinery is currently operating at 70% of its installed capacity, with plans to ramp up to 90%. The refinery is producing the following daily outputs:

Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha): Blended into 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol)

Kerosene: 900,000 liters

Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel): 1.5 million liters

Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million liters

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Additional volumes

It is worth noting that the refinery incorporates crack C5, a blending component from our sister company, Indorama Petrochemicals (formerly Eleme Petrochemicals), to produce gasoline that meets required specifications. Blending is a standard practice in refineries globally, as no single unit can produce gasoline that fully complies with any country’s standards without such processes.

Additionally, we have made substantial progress on the new Port Harcourt Refinery, which will begin operations soon without prior announcements.

We urge Nigerians to focus on the remarkable achievements being realized under the able and progressive leadership of President Bola Tinubu and to support efforts aimed at delivering more dividends to the nation. Malicious attacks on clear progress only undermine the significant strides made by NNPC Ltd and the country.

Let us move forward together in building a stronger and more self-sufficient energy sector.

.NUPENG Hails Port Harcourt Refinery’s Resuscitation As Major Breakthrough

However, The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has congratulated the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, and the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful re-streaming of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a statement signed by its President, William Akporehe, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, the union described the commencement of crude oil processing and the dispatch of petroleum products from the refinery as a landmark achievement that resonates with the aspirations of Nigerian workers and citizens.

The statement noted that the milestone demonstrates NNPCL’s unwavering commitment to achieving energy independence and fostering sustainable economic growth for the nation.

The union commended Kyari’s exemplary commitment and resilience in steering the Port-Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC) rehabilitation project to completion, despite numerous challenges. The achievement of over 16 million man-hours without a single Loss Time Injury (LTI) was also praised as a testament to meticulous planning, professionalism, and the hard work of all involved.

NUPENG also acknowledged the indispensable support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as well as the collaborative efforts of the NNPCL Board of Directors, staff, and contractors.

The union expressed optimism that the successful re-streaming of the Port Harcourt Refinery will pave the way for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries, providing a much-needed stimulus to Nigeria’s economy.

The statement concluded by congratulating Kyari and his team on the transformative achievement, with NUPENG reaffirming its commitment to being a steadfast partner in the collective journey towards achieving a vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable oil and gas sector that uplifts every Nigerian worker and citizen.

.TUC commends FG over take off of Port Harcourt refinery

Similarly, The Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday commended the Federal Government over the successful take-off of the Port Harcourt refinery, after assessment and evaluation on the work done.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited was quoted to have said that , the refinery commenced operation on Tuesday, and products are expected to be loaded before Friday.

But briefing newsmen on Tuesday at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Abuja, President of TUC, Festus Osifo, enjoined the Federal Government to expedite action on the remaining refineries.

The TUC president informed that Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna, and the new PH refineries have the capacity to produce 400, 000 barrels of crude oil per day.

According to Osifo, when the refineries come on stream, they will eliminate monopoly and bring a system of competition into the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

He said, “We have heard reports that the Port Harcourt refinery has resumed processing crude, but we are working to validate this claim.

“But beyond the old Port Harcourt Refinery, we want the government to also revisit or expedite work in other refineries. Warri refineries, Kaduna refineries, and the new PH Refineries. Those four refineries combined are holding close to 400,000 barrels of crude production per day.

“So we call on the government to expedite action on all these refineries. This is because it will eliminate monopoly and it will bring a system of competition into the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.”

Osifo urged states yet to announce figures for the new minimum wage to do so.

The TUC president also charged states that have made pronouncements on the new wage to complete work on the consequential adjustments so that workers can begin to enjoy the new wage.

He said, “The Minimum Wage Act was signed in July, and since it was signed into law, a lot of states have been making pronouncements, announcing different figures as their minimum wage

“The NEC of TUC observes that it is not enough for states to announce new minimum wage figures, so consequential adjustments must be made. As we speak, most of these states have not effectively carried out a proper consequential adjustment.

“We are calling on such states to sit down with organised labour to plot all the tables as regards consequential adjustments so that workers across each of these states will start benefiting from the new minimum wage.

“There are some states that have no conversations about the new minimum wage. There is a two-day warning strike currently going on in Cross River State because the state government is not responding to the workers with regard to the issue of the minimum wage. We call on the governor to take the welfare of workers seriously.

“As we speak, a state like Zamfara has not even constituted a committee on minimum wage. There is no discussion yet on how the new minimum wage will be implemented or the consequential adjustments. We call on these governors to urgently prioritise the welfare of their workers.”