Soludo Salutes Prince Engr. Arthur Eze On 76th Birthday

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has extended his warm congratulations to Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, OFR, on the occasion of his 76th birthday

Governor Soludo, in his congratulatory message, described Engr. Arthur Eze as a great son of Ndigbo and an outstanding business mogul who has consistently remained a role model for emulation

The Governor also commended Engr Eze’s philanthropic activities, which has immensely benefitted the downtrodden both in his immediate community and across the nation

He noted that this generosity and selflessness have been phenomenal with a profound positive impact on people’s lives. He also commended his immense contributions to the growth of Anambra State and the nation at large

As Engr Eze celebrates his birthday, the legacy of his kindness, compassion, and generosity will always be remembered.

On behalf of the government and people of Anambra State, the governor again extends his warmest felicitations to Engr. Arthur Eze on this special occasion while praying that God Almighty continues to bless him with good health, happiness, and long life