SOGON Set To Partner Gov’t. Agencies, NGOS, ORS To Reduce High Maternal Mortality In Nigeria.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

Worried by the high rate of death of pregnant women and that of their unborn babies during delivery, the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria – SOGON has moved to partner the governments and their agencies, non governmental organizations and other professional bodies to ensure that the scourge is reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria .

The Secretary of the society, Professor Azubuike Onyemechi gave the indication ahead of the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the body beginning today, Tuesday in Uyo with the Council meeting.

According to him, Wednesday is the Annual general meeting holding in the multi purpose hall of Watbridge Hotel and Suites while the opening ceremony takes place on Thursday with the departure slated for Saturday.

Speaking further, the ebullient Prof of Gynaecology and Obstetrics who intimated that during the opening ceremony in the prestigious Ibom Hall, about 120 newly registered members will be inducted, adding that on the whole over 2000 members across the length and breadth of Nigeria are expected to converge on Uyo for this year’s AGM.

“Basically, new members are those just qualified to be gynaecologists and indicated interest by picking our form. They pick the forms, fill and pay for the induction.”

He advocated on behalf of the body for government to carry them along in policy formulation and conception as stakeholders in the well being of entire Nigerians.

“We are begging government that at any point of policy formulation and conception those professional people with expertize should be carried along.

“It is on occasion like this we make ourselves relevant and visible by brainstorming on issues including women’s health and make our position known to government.”

To this end, he passionately pleaded with his colleagues who are still patriotic enough to shun the enticement of the foreign countries, commonly known as JAPA syndrome in Nigerian parlance, to make sure that our women are seen within the best ethical practice and are safe.

“But basically for those of them that are still around, we are pleading with them to take time to see the women and see them within the best ethical practice and make the are safe, he concluded.