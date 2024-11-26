Senate Committee on Army pays condolence visit to Army Headquarters on death of late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja in Abuja

Chairman Senate Committee on Army Senate Abdul Aziz, Musa Yard adua condoling the widow Mrs Taoreed Lagbaja over the death of his Husband late Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja at His resident in Abuja.

Chairman Senate Committee on Army Senate Abdul Aziz singing condolences register when he led members of the Senate Committee on Army to pay a. Condolences visit to the Family of the late Chief of Army staff his resident in Abuja.

