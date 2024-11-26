29.2 C
Lagos
November 26, 2024
Trending now

NNPC Ltd Delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…As Plant Begins Truck-out of Products

Roundtable meeting between minister of livestock development , members of House of…

Introducing Ogbu Augustine Ikwe, A.K.A M.C Donor: A rising star in Nigerian…

Gov Mbah Presents Record N971bn 2025 Budget to Enugu House of Assembly

Gas explosion hits Lagos market, 11 shops, other properties destroyed

CBN continues monetary policy tightening, raises interest rate by 25 basis points

National Teqball championship tournament take off in Plateau

Okpebholo, Obaseki trade words over e-governance platform shutdown

ESUT student asks for financial assistance for kidney transplant

Senate Committee on Army pays condolence visit to Army Headquarters on death…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Roundtable meeting between minister of livestock development , members of House of Reps committee on Livestock at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo083

From left… Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi and the Director,  Planning Research and Statistics, Mrs Adebayo Akinwolu during a roundtable meeting between the minister and members of the House of Representatives committee on Livestock at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday.

From left… Members House of Representatives Committee on Livestock Management, Hon, Shehu Audu; Hon Hassan Useni deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon Kabir Yusuf Makama and Chairman of the Committee, Hon Wale Raji during a roundtable meeting between the minister of livestock development and members of the House of Representatives committee on Livestock at the National Assembly in Abuja yesterday… PHOTOS :  ANAYO OPARA.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Priestly ordination by Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Onireke, Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 18,2024

Editor

Women in Mgt ,Business , Public Service ,23rd Annual conference held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO