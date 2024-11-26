Police arrest Ondo farmer over alleged killing of “Two Thieves”

DAMISI OJO, Akure

For the alleged killing of two suspected thieves in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo local government of Ondo state, Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a farmer, simply identified as Adegoke.

It was learnt that Adegoke had earlier apprehended two persons who were allegedly on his farm to steal produce.

Sources said the accused reportedly beat them into a pulp, following which they were consequently confirmed dead at the hospital

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, who confirmed the report said Adegoke had been detained and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure for further investigation.

The police spokesperson stressed that the complainant alleged the suspected thieves were on Adegoke’s farm to pick snails, and not to steal farm produce.

According to her, it was Adegoke’s wife who raised the alarm on the presence of the suspects leading to the confrontation.

Odunlami further stated that the command has commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

