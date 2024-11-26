Okpebholo swears in new appointees, vows to flush out criminals from Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Monday, vowed to chase criminals out of Edo State and restore total peace in the Heartbeat of the Nation.

Governor Okpebholo said under his watch, criminals will not be allowed to get away with murder or disrupt the relative peace in the State.

Governor Okpebholo spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of new appointees, held in Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Emmanuel Okoebor stepped in as Commissioner for Finance, Paddy Iyamu, as Chairman, of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and a retired Commissioner of Police, Friday Ibadin, as Coordinator, of Edo Security Network.

In a release by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the event which was held at the New Festival Hall, Governor Okpebholo charged them to use their positions to uplift the State.

Okpebholo commended their hard work and dedication and urged them to reposition education, strengthen security, and enhance the treasury to develop Edo State and make it a better place for all.

“You know why you are here and the task ahead of you. You have to use your position to reposition Edo State. Edo should come first in all you do before your personal goals.

“In terms of Education, it was trust that enabled you to get to that position, and I believe in your ability and capacity to deliver, and with hard work, I believe you will rebuild our educational system.

“You have been doing this with your personal money, but now is the time to use the resources of the State to move the education sector forward. When we say a new Edo is rising, this is the time to show it.

“I believe retired CP Ibadin is not a pushover in terms of securing Edo people. It is time to pursue criminals and send them out of our land.”

For the Finance commissioner, Governor Okpebholo said Okoebor is not a novice but experienced in the banking sector urging him to use that experience to salvage Edo State’s Treasury.

“You have been in the banking sector and have the experience. You know the job, we didn’t pick you up from the streets. You need to bring the experience to bear to save our land and money so we can use the money to develop Edo State.”

The new Finance commissioner, Okoebor, who spoke on behalf of others, assured the Governor and the people of Edo State that they are committed to assisting him in realising his five-point development agenda.

The Edo State House Of Assembly (EDHA) had at last week Monday’s plenary, cleared the appointees after the adoption of the report of its Committee on Rules and Business.

Some guests at the swearing-in included the Deputy Governor, Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Secretary to the Edo State Government, Barr. Musa Ikhilor; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Gani Audu; Edo State Head of Service (HOS), Dr. Anthony Okungbowa, Permanent Secretaries, and many others.

